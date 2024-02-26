60-hour operation: How Pune police cracked the drugs case

Pune city police executed a sweeping crackdown on one of the largest drug trafficking networks following an intensive 60-hour operation. Raids were conducted at multiple locations across Pune, resulting in the seizure of substantial quantities of contraband substances. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The breakthrough came after meticulous planning and swift action undertaken by the police authorities in response to mounting concerns over the proliferation of narcotics in the region, said officials.

According to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, the initial 60 hours of the operation proved to be pivotal in dismantling the drug syndicate.

“With the urgency of the situation at hand, the Pune Police mobilised resources swiftly, implementing a series of coordinated measures to disrupt and dismantle the criminal network responsible for peddling narcotics within the city and its surrounding areas,’’ he said.

He said that police constable Vitthal Salunkhe got information about illegal trade of drugs at Somwar Peth on February 19.

Salunkhe intercepted a car and arrested suspect Vaibhav Mane. Police noticed Mane was not providing satisfactory answers. Hence they conducted a search of the car and found 500 grams of MD worth ₹1 crore.

During interrogation of Mane and Ajay Karosia (driver of the car) police came to know about their illegal drugs activity. After technical analysis and collecting CCTV footage, car details police identified names of other accused involved in the case.

Till February 19 evening police raided godown in Vishrantwadi and seized 55 kg MD and arrested Haidar Sheikh.

During technical analysis of the mobile phone of Sheikh, police recovered some photographs of factory units where MD was produced. The next day (February 20), police raided a factory unit in MIDC Kurkumbh and seized over 664 Kg MD worth of ₹1,327 crore.

At the time of the raid, police arrested the owner of the factory Bhimaji Sable. From which police came to know about Yuvraj Bhujbal who had provided all technical support to run the factory. After which police traced and arrested him from Mumbai the same day.

During a detailed interrogation of Bhujbal and Sable, it came to be known that large quantities of drugs manufactured in this company were sent to Delhi for further smuggling to other countries.

A team of police took flight and landed in Delhi on the same day and raided two adjacent shops in the south extension area and arrested three suspects and seized 970 kg MD.

