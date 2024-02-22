Drug manufactured in Pune district smuggled to London via Delhi: Police

Pune: In multiple raids covering cities, including Pune, Delhi, and Sangli, the Pune police have seized 1,688 kilograms of MD drugs of an estimated value of ₹3,276 crore and arrested eight persons allegedly involved in the illicit drug trade. Pune police commissioner said the probe revealed that the drug manufactured in Pune district was smuggled to international destinations, notably London, from Delhi by syndicate using courier services. (HT)

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said, “We seized 970 kg MD worth ₹1,940 crore from the national capital and found that the drug manufactured in Pune district was smuggled to international destinations, notably London, from Delhi by syndicate using courier services.”

Police have arrested Vaibhav alias Pitya Bharat Mane (40) from Somwar Peth, Ajay Amarnath Karosia (35) from Navi Peth, Haidar Noor Sheikh (40) from Vishrantwadi, Bhimaji Parshuram Sabale (46) from Pune, Yuvraj Bhujbal (41) from Dombivali West Mumbai, Divesh Chiranjeet Bhutiya from New Delhi, Sandeep Rajpal Kumar from New Delhi, and Sandeep Hanumansingh Yadav from New Delhi. Foreign national of Indian origin Sam Brown is still at large.

On Wednesday, police raided a manufacturing unit Earth Chem Laboratories in Kupwad MIDC and seized over 150 kg of MD worth ₹300 crore and arrested Ayub Makandar (44).

A team of the crime branch raided two adjacent shops in Katol Mubarak South Extension Part No 1 and South Extension Part No 2 in Delhi and seized 970 Kg MD.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued closure notice to Earth Chem Laboratories in 2022 over non-compliance issues.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister and home minister, reiterated his unwavering stance against drugs and applauded the Pune city police for their action in seizing MD drugs.