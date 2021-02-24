61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as water sports complex
Minister of state for sports and tourism, Aditi Tatkare, has given an in-principal approval for the development of 61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as a water sports complex.
Sunil Tingre, MLA from Vadgaonsheri on Wednesday met the minister regarding the project.
The 61 acres, known as Harantale, is located at survey number 35 ine Lohegaon.
Tingre said, “District sports officials, Haveli tehsildar and revenue officers were all present for the meeting. On survey number 35, there is an old water tank. Water is spread on almost 12 acres. We can convert it into a water sports complex. The district collector owns 31 acres. This whole area can be turned as one of the city’s biggest attractions.”
Tingre added, “The minister has instructed officials to fence the land so that it does not get encroached upon. She even instructed the district administration to appoint a state-approved architect and consultant to prepare a detailed project report.”
Tingre said, “This part is falling in the municipal limits, but the land is owned by district collector. If this land gets developed, it would help save it from encroachment as well as have one of the best tourist and sports sites in the city.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasne to present PMC budget on March 1st
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as water sports complex
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man booked for MCOCA submits fake chemotherapy letter to escape jail time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four-month-old infant lands with three illegal guardians before cops intervene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unidentified body found near Dnyaneshwar temple, Alandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case registered against social media handles backing Marne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infant found abandoned in Kharadi dargah, second incident in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Science Day: Pune-based institutions go digital for annual celebrations this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three officers leading garbage dept exit with health issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC explores option to purchase electricity from private companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman killed in fire at cloth store in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five booked, yet to be arrested, under Black Magic Act after 8-month pregnant woman and her baby die in Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man stabbed while trying to stop thieves from unlocking car in a residential society
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist collector orders submission of video coverage of public event at police station to check 200-guest cap violation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic Sanskriti: Why groundwater is an invisible, but crucial resource
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox