61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as water sports complex

Minister of state for sports and tourism, Aditi Tatkare, has given an in-principal approval for the development of 61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as a water sports complex.

Sunil Tingre, MLA from Vadgaonsheri on Wednesday met the minister regarding the project.

The 61 acres, known as Harantale, is located at survey number 35 ine Lohegaon.

Tingre said, “District sports officials, Haveli tehsildar and revenue officers were all present for the meeting. On survey number 35, there is an old water tank. Water is spread on almost 12 acres. We can convert it into a water sports complex. The district collector owns 31 acres. This whole area can be turned as one of the city’s biggest attractions.”

Tingre added, “The minister has instructed officials to fence the land so that it does not get encroached upon. She even instructed the district administration to appoint a state-approved architect and consultant to prepare a detailed project report.”

Tingre said, “This part is falling in the municipal limits, but the land is owned by district collector. If this land gets developed, it would help save it from encroachment as well as have one of the best tourist and sports sites in the city.”