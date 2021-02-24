IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / 61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as water sports complex
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as water sports complex

Minister of state for sports and tourism, Aditi Tatkare, has given an in-principal approval for the development of 61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as a water sports complex
READ FULL STORY
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:00 PM IST

Minister of state for sports and tourism, Aditi Tatkare, has given an in-principal approval for the development of 61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as a water sports complex.

Sunil Tingre, MLA from Vadgaonsheri on Wednesday met the minister regarding the project.

The 61 acres, known as Harantale, is located at survey number 35 ine Lohegaon.

Tingre said, “District sports officials, Haveli tehsildar and revenue officers were all present for the meeting. On survey number 35, there is an old water tank. Water is spread on almost 12 acres. We can convert it into a water sports complex. The district collector owns 31 acres. This whole area can be turned as one of the city’s biggest attractions.”

Tingre added, “The minister has instructed officials to fence the land so that it does not get encroached upon. She even instructed the district administration to appoint a state-approved architect and consultant to prepare a detailed project report.”

Tingre said, “This part is falling in the municipal limits, but the land is owned by district collector. If this land gets developed, it would help save it from encroachment as well as have one of the best tourist and sports sites in the city.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Rasne to present PMC budget on March 1st

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne will present the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s annual budget for the year 2021-22 on March 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as water sports complex

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Minister of state for sports and tourism, Aditi Tatkare, has given an in-principal approval for the development of 61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as a water sports complex
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Man booked for MCOCA submits fake chemotherapy letter to escape jail time

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:59 PM IST
A man was booked for submitting false documents regarding chemotherapy in order to evade jail time under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and an attempted murder case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Four-month-old infant lands with three illegal guardians before cops intervene

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:59 PM IST
A 28-year-old woman was arrested for kidnapping a four-month-old infant from a man’s house in Chakan on February 17
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Unidentified body found near Dnyaneshwar temple, Alandi

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:59 PM IST
An unidentified body of a man was found in an area behind the Sant Dnyaneshwar temple in Alandi inside the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Case registered against social media handles backing Marne

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:59 PM IST
A case was registered by Pune police against people who have posted in support of “notorious gangster” Gajanan Marne on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Infant found abandoned in Kharadi dargah, second incident in a week

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Pune police officials found a five to six months old infant inside a dargah in Kharadi on Monday evening, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Science Day: Pune-based institutions go digital for annual celebrations this year

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Around 190 schools from six states which include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will participate in the science day competition Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) on February 28, 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents in the suburbs have complained of garbage problems at various locations. (Shankar Narayan)
Residents in the suburbs have complained of garbage problems at various locations. (Shankar Narayan)
pune news

Three officers leading garbage dept exit with health issues

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:39 PM IST
The absence of leadership in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s solid waste management department is adding to the garbage woes of residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC explores option to purchase electricity from private companies

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:53 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to rope in private electricity companies to provide electricity to civic body establishments at lower rates in comparison to the Maharashtra state electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL)
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the fire brigade officials cannot confirm the source of the fire, the suspicion based on the starting point of the fire was that the fire may have started because of a short circuit (HT PHOTO)
While the fire brigade officials cannot confirm the source of the fire, the suspicion based on the starting point of the fire was that the fire may have started because of a short circuit (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Woman killed in fire at cloth store in Pune

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:37 PM IST
A woman was killed in a fire at a cloth shop in Pradhikaran, Akurdi in the early morning hours of Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Five booked, yet to be arrested, under Black Magic Act after 8-month pregnant woman and her baby die in Pune

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Pune: While five accused have been identified by the Pune rural police for causing the death of an eight-month pregnant woman and her child by taking her to a godman instead of a hospital when she started experiencing pain, no arrests have been made yet as on Tuesday evening, according to the police
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Man stabbed while trying to stop thieves from unlocking car in a residential society

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:17 PM IST
A 35-year-old man was stabbed inside a residential complex in Nerhegaon, Pune after he tried to stop an armed robbery of his car
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune dist collector orders submission of video coverage of public event at police station to check 200-guest cap violation

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Pune: The Pune district administration, in an order issued on Tuesday, has directed the organisers of public functions to submit video recording of the event with the respective police stations within five days of the programme
READ FULL STORY
Close
Groundwater expert Shashank Deshpande explains to residents the designs of a percolation pond.
Groundwater expert Shashank Deshpande explains to residents the designs of a percolation pond.
pune news

Civic Sanskriti: Why groundwater is an invisible, but crucial resource

By Sanskriti Menon
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken up a unique project to revive a water percolation pond in Handewadi, in southeast Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac