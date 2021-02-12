IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / 61% vaccinated in Pune district, zero AEFI incidents reported
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

61% vaccinated in Pune district, zero AEFI incidents reported

Pune: On Friday, over 61% of target beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:22 PM IST

Pune: On Friday, over 61% of target beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported the highest vaccination percentage with 75 of the target beneficiaries vaccinated against the virus. Pune rural saw 48% beneficiaries vaccinated while PCMC reported the least with 59% beneficiaries. The district reported zero adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) incidents reported on Friday.

PMC reported that 1,798 beneficiaries of the target 2,400 beneficiaries were vaccinated, including 144 frontline workers (FLW). PCMC reported 882 beneficiaries were vaccinated of the target 1,500, including 429 FLWs were vaccinated. Pune rural reported that 1,103 beneficiaries were vaccinated, including 541 FLWs of the 2,300 target beneficiaries.

A total of 59,621 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the district till date, of which 55,001 are health care workers and 4,620 are frontline workers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Rajesh Patil is new PCMC commissioner

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:24 PM IST
PUNE: The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred various IAS officers from postings in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

61% vaccinated in Pune district, zero AEFI incidents reported

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Pune: On Friday, over 61% of target beneficiaries were vaccinated against Covid
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Report of new site for Purandar airport submitted

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:13 PM IST
PUNE: Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar said that the report regarding the new site for Purandar airport has been submitted to the central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Centre should bear cost of vaccinating citizens: Pawar

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:01 PM IST
PUNE: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance ministry portfolio, said that the central government should bear the cost of Covid-19 vaccination for all citizens
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

We will wrest power from BJP in PMC: Ajit Pawar

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:40 PM IST
PUNE: Challenging former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s claim, Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said on Friday that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will see the exit of Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming civic body polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Relationships bloomed and doomed during Covid pandemic

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:17 PM IST
The restrictions imposed by the authorities after the Covid outbreak have impacted the emotional well-being of many as their day-to-day activities were disrupted and were forced to live in confined spaces
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Student turnout on the rise as safety measures win confidence of parents

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:17 PM IST
On Friday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded 29
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

School registration under RTE extended to Feb 15

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:16 PM IST
The date for school registration under the Right to Education (RTE) has been extended until February 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune universities and colleges set to begin offline lectures from Feb 15

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Colleges and universities in the state are reopening from February 15, and a circular on the lines has also been issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

22,943 missing mobile phone cases lodged in 2020: Pune police

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Pune: Forgetting mobile phones in cafe, slipping from pocket while catching a bus or jogging are some of the common reasons given by the 22,943 Puneites who lost their handsets in 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune-Satara highway will be ready in six months: Gadkari

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:09 PM IST
PUNE: Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has assured to complete the long-pending Pune-Satara highway work in six months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Vadgaon Maval court JMFC under ACB scanner in bribery case

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Pune: A judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) attached to Vadgaon Maval court is under the radar of anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths in connection with the arrest of an impostor woman who had accepted a bribe of 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajit Pawar, while addressing the media after the annual general meeting of districts under Pune division, said he had visited the institute after the fire in the presence of senior officials, including the collector. (ANI Photo)
Ajit Pawar, while addressing the media after the annual general meeting of districts under Pune division, said he had visited the institute after the fire in the presence of senior officials, including the collector. (ANI Photo)
pune news

Short circuit caused fire at Serum Institute: Ajit Pawar

PTI, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:24 PM IST
"The premises where the blaze erupted was empty and work was going on there. It is a private institute and they are carrying out their audit. The government is also investigating. There is no other cause behind the fire other than short circuit," said Ajit Pawar while addressing the media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per earlier order by the civic body on October 24, 2020, the time of bars and restaurants was restricted from 10pm to 11.30 pm. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
As per earlier order by the civic body on October 24, 2020, the time of bars and restaurants was restricted from 10pm to 11.30 pm. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
pune news

Restaurants, bars can remain open till 1am in Pune

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Civic body has rolled back restrictions on the operational hours of bars and restaurants after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s decision to extend the timings last we
READ FULL STORY
Close
At least 65,000 frontline workers have registered for vaccination. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
At least 65,000 frontline workers have registered for vaccination. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
pune news

Pune civic body to start 75 more vaccination sites

By Namrata Devikar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Dr Bharati also added that some private hospitals will also start inoculation of frontline workers at their sites soon
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP