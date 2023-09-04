News / Cities / Pune News / 63-year-old killed in accident on Pune -Solapur highway

63-year-old killed in accident on Pune -Solapur highway

HT Correspondent
Sep 04, 2023 12:32 AM IST

The victim was crossing Pune -Solapur highway near 15 Number Chowk at that time an overspeeding motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and collided with the victim

A 63-year-old man from the Laxmi Nagar area of Hadapsar died in a road accident when he went to fetch drinking water on Friday.

Police said, the accused is a minor and is from Ahmednagar district. He was driving a motorcycle without following traffic rules. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to police, on September 1, at around 4:30 pm the deceased Dhondiram Chindhe, resident of Laxmi Colony, Hadapsar went to fetch drinking water. While returning home, he was crossing Pune -Solapur highway near 15 Number Chowk at that time an overspeeding motorcycle rider lost control of the vehicle and collided with Chindhe.

Police said, the accused is a minor and is from Ahmednagar district. He was driving a motorcycle without following traffic rules.

Digambar Sontakke, police-sub inspector, said, “As the accused is a minor, the vehicle documentation process is underway and more sections are to be invoked as per requirement. ‘’

As per the complaint filed by the daughter of the deceased Aparna Chindhe, a case has been registered against the accused on Saturday under sections 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 279, 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

