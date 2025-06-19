6-yr-old, eight others killed as car crashes into parked pickup truck

Pune: Nine persons, including a six-year-old child, lost their lives while two others sustained serious injuries after a speeding car rammed into a stationary pickup mini truck on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune district on Wednesday evening. Nine persons, including a six-year-old child, lost their lives while two others sustained serious injuries after speeding car rammed into stationary pickup mini truck on Jejuri-Morgaon road on Wednesday evening. (VIDEO GRAB/HT)

The incident took place near the Kirloskar company, in front of Shree Ram Dhaba. According to the police, a car travelling from Jejuri towards Baramati crashed into a pickup vehicle parked on the roadside for unloading electronic equipment, including a refrigerator. The impact of the crash was so severe that the car then collided with another vehicle parked nearby. The force of the collision led to the death of four people travelling in the car and several others standing around the truck. The pickup vehicle overturned due to the force of the crash.

Pune rural police confirmed that four persons travelling in the car, two from the mini truck, a hotel owner helping to unload refrigerator, and two bystanders near the pickup were killed in the accident. The six-year-old, travelling in the car, had sustained severe injuries and succumbed during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Somnath Ramchandra Wayse and Ramu Sanjivan Yadav, of Nazare in Purandar; Ajaykumar Chavan of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh; Ajit Ashok Jadhav from Kanjale in Bhor; Kiran Bharat Raut from Pawarwadi in Indapur; Ashwini Santosh Aisar from Nangnapur in Solapur; Akshay Shankar Raut from Zhargadwai in Baramati; Sarthak Kiran Raut, a six-year-old child; and one unidentified person. Kiran, Akshay, and Ashwini were travelling in the car at the time of the incident. Wayse, one of the deceased, was the owner of the hotel in front of which the pickup was parked.

According to preliminary reports, the victims were unloading goods from the pickup truck when the car, reportedly speeding, lost control and rammed into it. The exact sequence of events is under investigation, but police suspect that the car driver may have suffered a sudden health issue which caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

Tanaji Barade, deputy superintendent of police, who is overseeing the investigation, said, “Prima facie, it seems that the car was speeding and the driver might have lost control. However, the exact reason will be determined only after investigation. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.”

Deepak Waghchaure, assistant inspector, Jejuri Police Station, who was among the first responders, said, “Three persons from the car and five associated with the pickup died in the accident. The remaining were hotel staff who were helping to unload goods from the truck. The impact was such that the pickup overturned and toppled on the spot.”

The injured were immediately shifted to the Jejuri Rural Hospital. Considering the severity of their injuries, arrangements are being made to transfer them to better equipped medical centres if needed.

Following the accident, Jejuri police and rescue teams arrived at the spot and initiated relief and recovery operations. The damaged vehicles were removed from the site to restore traffic. Police have launched an investigation and are collecting statements from eyewitnesses. CCTV footage from nearby establishments is also being examined to determine the exact cause and speed of the car involved in the crash.

The tragic accident has sent shockwaves across the region, especially in the local communities of Purandar, Indapur, and Baramati, from where several of the deceased hailed. Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution and avoid speeding, particularly on narrow rural roads where roadside activity is frequent.