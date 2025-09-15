70 pedestrians deaths in city in last 9 months

Pune: In the last nine months, the city has recorded 70 pedestrian deaths, marking an average of eight pedestrian deaths every month, which means one death every 3-4 days in a week, according to Pune Traffic Police. In 2024, 320 pedestrians lost their lives to rash and reckless driving on city roads. Thane, India - Nov.20,2019:Tatvgyan Vidyapith circle Kapurbawdi, More than 178 people have died in around 170 fatal road accidents from January to October this year in Thane, Police commissionerate as per the Thane traffic police data in Thane ,India, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.( Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Traffic records reveal that as recently as 14 September, a pedestrian lost his life at Rashtra Bhushan Chowk after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler. On 11 September, a 2-year-old was run over by a speeding car while playing by the roadside in Lohegaon. Another fatality was reported on Solapur Road on 13 September, where a pedestrian was knocked down by an auto-rickshaw.

As per the records, the majority of such accidents are concentrated in city suburbs and on highways. Warje, Ahmednagar Road and Navale bridge are among the identified hotspots for pedestrian-related accidents.

Over the past year, especially in the last three months, citizen complaints regarding pedestrian deaths have sharply increased. Residents and civic groups have called for urgent intervention by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the traffic police, demanding proper footpaths, zebra crossings, pedestrian signals, and strict enforcement of road safety measures.

Encroachments on footpaths remain a major concern, citizens point out, alleging that hawkers, illegal vendors and unregulated parking force pedestrians to walk on roads, putting them in direct conflict with high-speed traffic. Broken electric poles, roadside trees, and poorly maintained infrastructure add to the hazard.

“Vegetable vendors and hawkers routinely occupy roads and footpaths, especially near major chowks and traffic circles, making it impossible for pedestrians to walk safely,” said Manjusha Divate, a resident of Wagholi.

Civic activist Qaneez Sukhrani said, “Pune cannot become a smart city unless its streets and footpaths are maintained in good condition and are safe for residents and taxpayers, who are the true stakeholders. Every civic decision must serve the public, not vested interests.”

In a petition to the chief minister’s office (CMO) on September 12, Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA), NIBM Annexe Citizens Forum, and Kondhwa Citizens Forum cited Article 21 of the Constitution that stipulates the right to life and personal liberty, to emphasise that the right to pedestrian safety stems from this fundamental right. The petition criticised the PMC and city traffic police for ignoring repeated requests to conduct site visits or public consultations. A petition was earlier sent to the chief minister on May 16.

“We have exhausted our patience. Neither the traffic police nor the PMC has addressed our concerns. It’s time our demands for basic pedestrian safety are implemented,” the forum said in a statement.

Shashikant Mehendale, a resident of NIBM Annexe, highlighted specific local issues. “The stretch from Anandvan to Lavanya Hotel has become a hub for encroachers and anti-social elements. S M Ghule circle is overrun with illegal vendors and parked vehicles. Minor accidents have become frequent due to footpath encroachments.”

Deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), Himmat Jadhav, responded by assuring concrete action. “We will take strict action against violators and ensure they are penalised. With support from the PMC’s anti-encroachment department, we will clear footpaths and restore pedestrian safety.”