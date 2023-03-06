73 forest fire incidents in 2022 destroyed nearly 800 acres land

As many as 73 forest fire incidents occurred in 2022, destroying nearly 800 acres of land, as per official records of the Pune forest department. A detailed survey conducted by the forest department revealed factors such as negligence related to throwing of burning cigarettes or cigarette butts, bonfires and deliberate ignition to be behind these occurrences. Forest fire incidents have risen in the forest areas of Pune with three fires having been reported recently in the Sinhagad forest area, Hinjewadi and Panchgaon. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Rahul Patil said, “There is a need to prevent fire incidents as they can cause huge loss to human life and property apart from adversely impacting the forest ecosystem. Forest fires can cause untold damage to the rich biodiversity of forest reserves. We are taking all necessary steps where all the stakeholders have been onboarded to curb the rising number of forest fire incidents.”

To tide over the rising number of forest fire incidents, the forest department has taken a slew of measures including forming a WhatsApp group of environmentally-conscious citizens who frequent hills and forest areas; and enlisting the help of citizens, environmentalists, NGOs and green groups who visit such areas on a daily basis. The forest department has conducted workshops on firefighting techniques for its forest staffers so that they can take timely action in the event of forest fires. It has commissioned social media platforms to leverage the power of social media to create awareness among and encourage citizens to immediately report such incidents.

Forest fire incidents have risen in the forest areas of Pune with three fires having been reported recently in the Sinhagad forest area, Hinjewadi and Panchgaon. There was a major fire incident in Anandvan 2 forest which is home to several rare species of trees and birds (peacocks).

Social worker Daljeet Goraya said “There is a need to conserve and protect the forests from fire incidents and hence, citizens play an immensely important role in maintaining and protecting the forests. The fire brigade mobile patrol team has to be readied to fight the rising number of forest fire incidents in the city, and social workers in the field of afforestation and tree plantation must take the lead.”