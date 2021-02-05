IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / 73% get vaccine jab; rural area continues to lag behind
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

73% get vaccine jab; rural area continues to lag behind

Pune On Friday, the district reported overall 73% of targeted beneficiaries got vaccinated against Covid, which was led by Pune city as 98% of the targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated while rural Pune continued to lag behind with only 59% vaccination
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:45 PM IST

Pune On Friday, the district reported overall 73% of targeted beneficiaries got vaccinated against Covid, which was led by Pune city as 98% of the targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated while rural Pune continued to lag behind with only 59% vaccination.

A total of 4,035 beneficiaries got vaccinated on Friday of which 260 were frontline workers (FLWs).

The city led the way in Covid vaccination as 1,956 beneficiaries got the jab of the targeted 2,000 beneficiaries at 20 sites.

However, no frontline worker was vaccinated in the city. Pune’ satellite city PCMC reported 61% achievement with 605 beneficiaries vaccinated, including 28 FLWs of the 1,000 target beneficiaries.

Pune rural reported the least achievement percentage with only 59% vaccinated, 1,474 including 232 FLWs, of the target 2,500 beneficiaries. Zero incidents of adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) were reported in the district on Friday.

In the state, 42,609 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day taking the progressive count to 4.32 lakh.

The state recorded an average percentage of 60% on Friday as 42,609 beneficiaries got vaccinated out of the targeted 71,456 at 593 session sites.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Pune district sees 10 deaths, 449 fresh Covid cases

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Pune: Pune district reported 5,222 active Covid cases as per the state health department on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PCMC turns blind eye to trimming of trees by hoarding advertisers

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Pune: Residents and activists claim that the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has not taken action against advertisers who have pruned tree branches for better visibility of their hoardings across the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Cong appoint Bagwe and Joshi as state vice-presidents

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:10 PM IST
PUNE: Pune city unit president Ramesh Bagwe and leader Mohan Joshi were appointed vice-president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress committee
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

IoT stars in global success of local firms

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Pune: Most of us are using wearable devices, fitness trackers and seeking information or entertainment by instructing Alexa and Google with voice commands
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker (L) and a beneficiary (R) from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital staff during dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at Yerawada. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A health worker (L) and a beneficiary (R) from Rajiv Gandhi Hospital staff during dry run of Covid-19 vaccination at Yerawada. (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

Active Covid cases in Pune district now 6,545

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Active cases in Pune district have come down to 6,545 as per the state health department on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beneficiaries at an observation area during a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Aundh district hospital in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Beneficiaries at an observation area during a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Aundh district hospital in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Vaccination sites increased to 135 in Pune division

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The administration has increased the Covid-19 vaccination sites from current 89 to 135 in Pune division
READ FULL STORY
Close
Creative abstract cyber crime, online piracy and internet web hacking concept: 3D render illustration of the macro view of metal handcuffs and wooden judge mallet, gavel or hammer on laptop notebook computer keyboard with selective focus effect (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Creative abstract cyber crime, online piracy and internet web hacking concept: 3D render illustration of the macro view of metal handcuffs and wooden judge mallet, gavel or hammer on laptop notebook computer keyboard with selective focus effect (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
pune news

Tale of three crime families of Pune - Taak, Dudhani, Kalyani: 31 members and 1,100 cases

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Advocate Aslam Sayyed, who represents most of these men from all three families in the court, pointed out that the family members do not deny their involvement in most of the crimes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Every year 1.5 lakh lives and over six lakh injuries happen due to road accidents in India. (Hindustan Times)
Every year 1.5 lakh lives and over six lakh injuries happen due to road accidents in India. (Hindustan Times)
pune news

Road safety network appeals for launch of new mission

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:33 PM IST
The road safety network is a national coalition of road safety organisations working for safe roads in India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Due to Covid-19 pandemic , PMC is currently facing financial crunch for the development work. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Due to Covid-19 pandemic , PMC is currently facing financial crunch for the development work. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
pune news

PPP bridge from Bund garden road to Mundhwa in Pune planned to ease traffic problem

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Commissioner has stated that 11 roads and two bridges have been planned to be developed on PPP model as well as gardens through corporate social responsibility funds
READ FULL STORY
Close
If the general body meetings are held physically, opposition parties can at least raise their voice against it. It is our request to the state government to restart the physical general body meetings, said Congress leader in the Pune Municipal Corporation Aba Bagul. (HT FILE PHOTO)
If the general body meetings are held physically, opposition parties can at least raise their voice against it. It is our request to the state government to restart the physical general body meetings, said Congress leader in the Pune Municipal Corporation Aba Bagul. (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

Elected members of Pune civic body demand physical general body meetings

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:22 PM IST
Maharashtra government had instructed all the municipal corporations to conduct online meetings to maintain the social distancing in view of the Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last month, PMC had given an ultimatum to establishments which are generating a bulk of more than 100 kg garage per day to recycle wet waste otherwise pay a heavy fine and warned that the corporation will not lift the garbage. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Last month, PMC had given an ultimatum to establishments which are generating a bulk of more than 100 kg garage per day to recycle wet waste otherwise pay a heavy fine and warned that the corporation will not lift the garbage. (HT FILE PHOTO)
pune news

March 31 deadline: Pune civic body conducts meeting with housing societies on waste management

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:18 PM IST
According to officials of the solid waste management department, they are getting a positive response from housing societies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

21.50% attendance for Class 5 to 8 on Day 1 in PCMC

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Pune: Presence of doctors on campus, only a student on desk – it was a new normal start of schools for the students of Class 5-8 and the students had not complaints as they were studying via blackboard after a long gap
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Engineering specialisation courses top picks this year

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Pune: As the institutional-level admissions will begin from February 5 for engineering courses, this year’s trend shows students going only for few specialisations like computer science, artificial intelligence, data science and instrumentation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Admission delays leave students frustrated in Pune

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Pune: The delayed admission process for various professional courses in the state has left students and parents a frustrated and worried lot
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Slam Dunk: Selecting elite talent – what physical attributes does NBA talent selection prioritise?

By Adi Vase
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:44 PM IST
Pune: It is the 2015 NBA finals, and the Golden State Warriors are down 2-1 to the Cleveland Cavaliers led by LeBron James
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP