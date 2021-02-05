73% get vaccine jab; rural area continues to lag behind
Pune On Friday, the district reported overall 73% of targeted beneficiaries got vaccinated against Covid, which was led by Pune city as 98% of the targeted beneficiaries were vaccinated while rural Pune continued to lag behind with only 59% vaccination.
A total of 4,035 beneficiaries got vaccinated on Friday of which 260 were frontline workers (FLWs).
The city led the way in Covid vaccination as 1,956 beneficiaries got the jab of the targeted 2,000 beneficiaries at 20 sites.
However, no frontline worker was vaccinated in the city. Pune’ satellite city PCMC reported 61% achievement with 605 beneficiaries vaccinated, including 28 FLWs of the 1,000 target beneficiaries.
Pune rural reported the least achievement percentage with only 59% vaccinated, 1,474 including 232 FLWs, of the target 2,500 beneficiaries. Zero incidents of adverse effects following immunisation (AEFI) were reported in the district on Friday.
In the state, 42,609 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day taking the progressive count to 4.32 lakh.
The state recorded an average percentage of 60% on Friday as 42,609 beneficiaries got vaccinated out of the targeted 71,456 at 593 session sites.
