75K schools registered for RTE admissions in state

For the academic year 2024-25, 75,039 schools have been registered under the Right to Education Act (RTE) in Maharashtra, with 9,61,668 seats available through the system, according to State Education Board officials. The School Education Department oversees the RTE admission process, which allocates 25% of reserved places to children from economically and socially weaker sections. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The School Education Department oversees the RTE admission process, which allocates 25% of reserved places to children from economically and socially weaker sections.

The admission process will be implemented as per the amendments made to the RTE Act from the academic year 2024-25, and the government has also included government and aided schools under the ambit of RTE.

All the schools except minority schools, residential schools and partially aided schools have been registered. As per the information given by the state education department, the school registration data collected for the RTE admission process will be sent to the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for further processing. After that, the student registration process will be started.

“Pune district has the state’s highest 4,986 schools registered for RTE admissions with 74,024 available seats under the scheme. After Pune, 4,052 schools have registered in Ahmednagar district and 51,338 students will be admitted here. Although Nashik is ranked third in school registration, admission will be given on 60,296 seats. Although school registration is less than Ahmednagar district, Nashik district has more RTE admission capacity,” said Sharad Gosavi, state director, Primary Education Department.