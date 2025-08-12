8 dead, 29 injured as pick-up van falls into gorge in Maharashtra's Khed

Pune: Eight people died and 29 others sustained injuries after a pick-up van they were travelling in plunged 25 to 30 feet into a gorge near Kundeshwar Temple in Papalwadi village in Khed. On being alerted, emergency response teams rushed to the site.(HT Photo)

The vehicle ( MH 14 GD 7299) was taking devotees from Faplawadi village to the temple for ‘darshan’ when the accident occurred. According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shivaji Pawar, Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate, the van veered off the narrow path and tumbled down a steep slope, resulting in the tragedy.

On being alerted, emergency response teams rushed to the site, and the injured were admitted to nearby hospitals.

“Eight people have been confirmed dead so far, while 29 others are undergoing treatment in various hospitals,” DCP Pawar said, adding that women and children are among the dead.

The deceased have been identified as Shobha Dnyaneshwar Papal, Suman Kaluram Papal, Sharda Ramdas Chorge, Manda Kanif Darekar, Sanjeevani Kailas Darekar, Mirabai Sambhaji Chorge, Baidabai Nyayneshwar Darekar and Shakuntala Tanaji Chorghe.

Of the 29 injured, four - Alka Shivaji Chorghe, Ranjana Dattatray Kolekar, Malubai Laxman Chorghe and Jaya Balu Darekar - were administered medical aid locally. The rest were rushed to hospitals in the region.

Injured admitted to hospitals

Pokharkar Hospital in Khed - Lata Tai Karande, Ruturaj Kotwal, Rishikesh Karande and Nikita Papaland Jayshree Papal.

Gawde Hospital - Shakuntala Chorghe and Manisha Darekar.

Shivtirth Hospital - Laxmi Chandrakant Kolekar, Kalabai Malhari Londhe, Janabai Karande, Fasabai Sawant, Supriya Londhe and Nishant Londhe.

Care Well Hospital in Chakan - Siddhi Dnyaneshwar Papal.

Bambale Hospital - Kavita Sarang Chorghe, Sulabai Balasaheb Chorghe, Siddhikar Ramdas Chorghe and Chhababai Nivrutti Papal.

Sainath Hospital in Bhosari - Sulochana Kolekar, Mangal Sharad Darekar, Poonam Vanaji Papal and Jaibai Vanaji Papal.

Salunkhe Hospital in Khed - Chitra Sharad Karande, Chandrabaga Dattatray Darekar, and Manda Changdev Papal are under medical observation.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey said that the place where the van carrying the pilgrims fell into the gorge falls in the ghat section. “The injured are currently recuperating in private hospitals in Khed tehsil,” he added.

Senior police inspector Digambar Suryavanshi, Mahalunge Police Station, described the scene at the spot as harrowing, with broken bangles and footwear scattered all over the place.

“Many of the injured women went into shock upon seeing the deceased. We moved them swiftly to hospitals, where they are getting proper medical care,” he said.

The pilgrims were on their way to the Kundeshwar Temple as it was the third Monday of the month of Shravan, considered holy and auspicious by Hindus.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X stated that he was saddened by the loss of lives due to an accident in Pune and offered condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the mishap. “May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹ 50,000,” he stated in the tweet.

Pimpri Chinchwad police have launched a probe to find out the exact cause of the accident. Police sources said that preliminary investigations suggest that the cause could be linked to overcrowding and the driver losing control on the hilly terrain.