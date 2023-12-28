8-year-old boy killed in road accident in Mantarwadi

An eight-year-old boy was killed in a road accident involving a dumper and the scooter on which he was riding pillion with his mother near Mantarwadi around 2:30 pm on Wednesday. Following the death of the child, an angry mob gathered at the spot and set the dumper truck on fire. The situation became tense for an hour till police arrived on the scene and pacified the angry crowds. Meanwhile, the police have lodged a case against unidentified persons for setting the vehicle on fire and indulging in vandalism. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the deceased and the mother were going from Mantarwadi Phata to Wadachiwadi to meet their relatives who reside at Handewadi Road. The accident took place when the dumper driver tried to overtake the scooter, leading to the mishap. Hadapsar Police said that they detained the driver on charges of rash and negligent driving.

