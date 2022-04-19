8-year-old found dead in Chikhali, Pimpri-Chinchwad police question eight people
The Pimpri Chinchwad police are questioning eight people in the murder case of an 8-year-old boy who was found in an unoccupied accommodation on Sunday night.
“We are questioning around eight people. It is a sensitive case, so we cannot reveal minute details about who they are. There is no sign of sexual assault as per the post mortem reports,” said assistant police commissioner Nandkishor Bhosale-Patil of Dehu road division of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.
The child’s parents had reported him missing on Sunday afternoon after he failed to return home. His father owns a grocery store in Chikhali area. He went missing from near his residence and was found in a house located close to his residence, according to the police.
The body was sent for post mortem at a local hospital to ascertain cause of death and to check whether there were signs of sexual assault. The child was found with blunt marks on his head. He is believed to have been bludgeoned to death, according to the police.
A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chikhali police station when he was reported missing. After the body was found, Section 302 of Indian Penal Code was added to the case. Senior police inspector Vasant Babar of Chikhali police station is investigating the case.
-
5 workers die after inhaling gas at fish processing factory in Mangaluru
Five employees of a fish processing unit in Mangaluru died, and three are undergoing treatment after inhaling toxic fumes from one of the tanks, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the Sri Ulka fish processing unit in Bajpe on Sunday night. While three of them died inside the tank, two died at the hospital, said police. All victims are natives of West Bengal, police said.
-
Riverfront development project: Activists raise issues of monetisation of excess land, change in land use
PUNE As more issues are being raised by city-based NGOs against the over ₹2,000 crore riverfront development project for the Mula-Mutha, the Pune Municipal Corporation has been putting out clarifications to gain the public's confidence. However the PMC has responded to this question saying that no land will be handed over for real estate development. In addition to plantations, the project also includes building parks and gardens, samadhis, ghats, food courts and other public facilities.
-
19-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Pune, one held
A 19-year-old pedestrian boy was killed in a hit-and-run by a truck in the early hours of Sunday at Katraj. The truck driver, who had fled the spot, was arrested by the police. The a resident of Katraj, victim Amol Tanaji Gaikwad is a native of Solapur and comes from an economically weak family, according to the police. The accused has been identified as Santoshnagar area of Katraj, 39, Bhagwan Rangnath Panjanjal.
-
Pune police arrest two men involved in temple jewellery theft
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Monday in at least two cases of temple jewellery theft in the city. They have been identified as Somnath Kisan Bhosale, 25, a resident of Uttam Nagar and a resident of Mangalvedha in Solapur, 19, Dnyaneshwar Raosaheb Sonawane, according to a statement issued by unit 2 of Pune police crime branch.
-
Union govt releases funds, DEOs directed to develop fitness parks in Ludhiana govt schools
To promote sports culture among the students in the government schools, the Samagra Shiksha Authority, Punjab, has asked all the district education officers in the state to construct the fitness parks in the schools for which it has released two sports' grants. The funds were initially transferred by the department of Sarv Sikhya Abhiyan, Punjab, to the accounts of the respective district education officers and eventually to the schools.
