9 flights cancelled between Pune & Delhi due to bad weather at Delhi airport

As many as nine flights arriving from and departing to Delhi from Pune airport were cancelled on Thursday due to bad weather conditions at Delhi airport. With flights between Delhi and Pune delayed, diverted or cancelled, a large number of passengers were left stranded at Pune airport without any information regarding the status of flights. With flights between Delhi and Pune delayed, diverted or cancelled, a large number of passengers were left stranded at Pune airport without any information. (HT PHOTO)

According to the information shared by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune, due to dense fog over Delhi airport since the last couple of days, four flights from Pune to Delhi were cancelled till noon on Thursday, affecting other routes as well. While a total nine flights scheduled between Delhi and Pune were cancelled on Thursday. Flights from Delhi and connecting flights from Pune were also impacted. The nine flights which got cancelled include: SpiceJet’s SG0948 (Pune to Hyderabad) and SG0937 (Pune to Delhi); Air India’s AI0852 (Pune to Delhi); Vistara’s UK0972 (Pune to Delhi); and Indigo’s 6E0721 (Pune to Amritsar), 6E0159 (Pune to Goa), 6E0672 (Pune to Goa), 6E2472 (Pune to Delhi), and 6E0338 (Pune to Lucknow).

Santosh Dhake, Pune airport director, said, “A total of nine flights being operated from Pune airport by various airlines were cancelled between Wednesday 12 am and Thursday noon due to bad weather conditions in Delhi.”

One of the passengers, Akhand Bhandari, who was scheduled to fly by Vistara’s UK0935 from Delhi to Pune faced a delay of two hours. “As the flight got delayed, we reached Pune airport late in the night and I had to stay at Pune airport overnight,” he said.

Another flyer who did not wish to be named, said, “My SpiceJet flight SG0937 which was scheduled to depart from Pune on Thursday was delayed by more than 10 hours, and all my official meetings were affected.”

Flights which got cancelled

