90% of disputed reserve forest land in Pune under agricultural use

Forest department records have revealed that nearly 90 per cent of reserve forest land currently under dispute in Pune district is being used for agriculture and allied activities. Most of these disputed lands are in Indapur, Daund, Wadgaon Maval, Baramati, Pune city, and the surrounding areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to official data, at least 14,000 hectares of reserve forest land remain under ownership dispute.

Over the past four years, the Pune forest department has been working extensively to resolve land disputes concerning reserve and private forest lands in the district. Most of these disputed lands are in Indapur, Daund, Wadgaon Maval, Baramati, Pune city, and the surrounding areas. A recent Supreme Court ruling has now cleared the way for the department to initiate the process of reclaiming these lands.

The roots of the dispute trace back to the British era, when large tracts of land were under the control of the forest and defence departments. In 1978, the Government of India directed the forest department to transfer some of this land to the revenue department for use in administration, town planning, and agriculture. While the transfers were carried out, poor documentation led to confusion over boundaries and ownership. Over time, both departments overlooked these lands, which led to widespread encroachments.

In the early 2000s, amid growing concerns over diminishing forest cover and unresolved land disputes, the Centre directed the forest department to identify all reserve forest land handed over to the revenue department and safeguard it against further encroachment. Acting on this directive, the department began the identification process in 2008.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest department, said, “In Pune district, over 36,000 hectares of land was identified. Since 2008, we have successfully reclaimed around 22,000 hectares from the revenue department. The remaining 14,000 hectares are still under their control, mostly in rural tehsils such as Daund, Indapur, and Wadgaon Maval.”

“At least 90 per cent of these lands are currently used for non-forestry purposes, such as agriculture and allied activities like poultry farming, cowsheds, and dairies. In many cases, families have been residing on these lands for generations,” said Mohite.

Within Pune city limits, the total reserve forest land amounts to approximately 300 hectares, much of which is currently vacant.

“A key land parcel of 153 hectares in Dighi is under the possession of the defence department. We will now begin proceedings to reclaim these lands. Further scrutiny is also planned in the coming days,” said officials.

Jitendra Dudi, Pune district collector, confirmed that the administration is awaiting details from the forest department.

“We have written to the forest department asking them to submit data regarding the disputed reserve forest lands. Based on the information they provide, we will act in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions,” he said.