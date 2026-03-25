A 97-year legacy draws Punekars back to stove repair shop

A nearly century-old stove repair shop at Shaniwar Peth has become the rather unlikely centre of attention amid the ongoing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage and rising fuel costs, as citizens turn back to traditional kerosene stoves to keep their home fires burning. The historic ‘Ware and Sons’ which dates back to 1929, is witnessing a sharp spike in demand as customers arrive not only from Pune but also from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nigdi, Loni Kalbhor and nearby rural areas to get their old, unused stoves repaired. At the centre of this renewed demand is Rahul Ware, 52, third-generation owner of the shop carrying forward the 97-year-old legacy. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

At the centre of this renewed demand is Rahul Ware, 52, third-generation owner of the shop carrying forward the 97-year-old legacy. “My grandfather started this shop and it was continued by my father and uncles. I have been working here since 1992. Our traditional work has always been stove repairs and gas lamp rentals,” Rahul said.

Over the years, Rahul has worked on a wide range of stoves. “I have repaired and even built iron and brass stoves, including imported models from Sweden and Germany; all kerosene-operated,” he said. While the usage of stoves reduced due to LPG, demand for them never fully disappeared, especially in the older parts of the city where some residents still prefer to use them.

However, the past fortnight has been markedly different. “Demand has gone up by nearly 80%. Earlier, I used to get two to four customers a day; now I get 20 to 25 customers daily,” Rahul said. Most of the work involves cleaning burners, replacing small components and restoring long unused stoves. “A small brass stove holds about 1.5 litres of kerosene while larger stoves can hold 4 to 5 litres and run for a few hours,” he explained.

Rahul said that many customers are travelling long distances to get their stoves repaired. “People are facing real difficulties. Even when I stepped out recently, there was a queue outside my shop. I kept getting calls from customers coming from far-off areas,” he said, adding that he might be among the last in Pune continuing this trade as similar shops have shut down over the years.

For Rahul, the shop is also about identity. “In Pune, we are known as ‘Ware battiwale’. It is my responsibility to preserve this legacy,” he said. Many customers now regret discarding their old stoves as scrap. “People are realising the value of stoves, again—old is truly gold,” he added.

Among the many customers waiting at Rahul’s shop is Shanta Joshi, 72, who has relied on kerosene stoves for decades. “I have been cooking on a stove for nearly 60 years and I feel more comfortable using it. Amid the current shortage, getting my old stove repaired was necessary. It feels like those old days have returned,” she said.