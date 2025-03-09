A gangster’s horse, trapped in legal limbo

A horse once owned by gangster Shyam Dabhade, who was killed in a police encounter in 2016, remains in legal uncertainty nearly eight years later. While most of Dabhade’s assets, including vehicles, were disposed of following police seizure, the mare, housed at a cattle shelter in Maval, has been left in bureaucratic limbo with no resolution in sight. (HT PHOTO)

The Jagat Guru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Gaushala Sansthan in Dhamane has been caring for the animal since 2017, following a court order. According to Rupesh Garade, the centre’s treasurer, over ₹10,000 a month is spend on the horse’s feed and medical care.

“I took in the horse as an act of goodwill, thinking the case would conclude soon. But after all these years, there’s still no decision, and no financial support from the authorities,” he said.

A gangster’s legacy

Dabhade, a notorious figure from Talegaon Dabhade, was involved in multiple crimes, including murder, extortion, and kidnapping. He was a prime suspect in the 2016 murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sachin Shelke and the 2010 killing of Right to Information (RTI) activist Satish Shetty. In November 2016, he and an associate were gunned down by the police in Chakan as they attempted to evade capture.

During the investigation into Shelke’s murder, the police found that Dabhade had been using horses to navigate the hilly terrain, making it difficult for authorities to track him down. His prized white-and-chocolate mare, valued at ₹5 lakh, was among the assets seized. According to police documents accessed by Hindustan Times, the horse had been purchased from Akluj’s famed horse bazaar for ₹1.5 lakh, reportedly with money earned through criminal activities.

An unresolved dilemma

On March 10, 2017, Pune Rural Police formally seized the horse and placed it under the care of the Maval-based Gaushala. A panchnama conducted that day confirmed the animal’s confiscation, listing it as part of the case related to Dabhade’s criminal activities.

Over the years, the horse has been presented in court a few times, but transporting it from Maval to Pune has been logistically challenging. “The police and court officials now visit the Gaushala periodically to check on the horse’s condition,” said Garade. However, no government support has been extended to cover its upkeep.

“The horse is technically government property, and we follow all protocols before administering any medical treatment,” Garade added. “But until a final court decision is made, it remains in legal limbo.”

Police and legal perspectives

Barkat Mujawar, former sub-divisional police officer, who oversaw Dabhade’s case, recalled the gangster’s tactics. “He operated in difficult terrain, using horses to evade capture. This particular horse was one of his prized possessions and used in his criminal activities,” he said.

While the police had also seized other horses rented by Dabhade’s gang, those animals were eventually returned to their original owners after legal procedures were completed. The mare, however, has remained in custody due to its direct association with Dabhade.

Pradeep Rayannawar, senior inspector, Talegaon Dabhade Police Station, said, “The case dates to 2016-17. We are reviewing the documents related to the horse’s seizure.”

According to Rayannawar, the incident was reported in 2016-17, and at that time, the horse of Dabhade was seized. “I was recently transferred here; hence, we had to cross-check documents related to this case before commenting on anything. As of now, we are busy with ongoing cases and VVIP visits.”

The case itself involves 21 accused, with varying legal statuses. Seven remain in jail, two are deceased, one has been discharged, and the remaining 11 have secured bail. The next hearing is scheduled for March 12, said Rayannawar.

A legal conundrum

Defence lawyer Vipul Dushing argued that the police had no authority to seize a living animal as they would a vehicle or weapon. “They (prosecution) claim it was acquired through illegal means and used for evasion. But it remains a horse—an animal, not an object of crime,” said Dushing.

According to Dushing, police had cited that the said horse is the property of accused Dabhade, which was gained using illegal means. “Police also claimed that Dabhade used it for riding purposes. A horse is an animal, and hence, it was handed over to a Goshala.”

Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Pawar, however, maintained that the horse was integral to Dabhade’s ability to operate undetected. “There are witness statements confirming its use in helping him move through the forests and hills,” she stated.

Legal expert Harshad Nimbalkar explained that while it is common for police to seize material evidence such as cars and motorcycles, handling a live animal is more complicated. “Since a horse cannot be kept on police premises, it was sent to a shelter. But the legal system has not addressed how long it should stay there or who should bear the costs,” he noted.

An uncertain future

With no legal precedent offering a clear path forward, the fate of the horse remains uncertain. As hearings drag on, Garade continues to bear the financial burden of its care, hoping for a resolution that will either see the government step in or a decision made on the horse’s future.

For now, the animal remains an unwitting captive of a long-drawn legal battle, caught between the legacy of a gangster and the slow grind of the judicial system.