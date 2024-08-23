A leap forward in nanotechnology: Growing special micro-crystals for better devices

A group of researchers including Dr Atikur Rahman from the physics department at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, (IISER-Pune), along with collaborators, reported a new way to grow special crystals called CsPbBr3 nanoplatelets. A paper regarding the same was recently published in the journal Advanced Materials. A paper regarding the same was recently published in the journal Advanced Materials. (In pic) Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, (IISER-Pune). (HT FILE)

The superior properties of these crystals make them promising candidates for use in photodetectors and electronic devices.

“CsPbBr3 is a type of material that has excellent optoelectronic properties. This means it can interact with light in ways that are useful for devices like solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and detectors. These crystals are stable at high temperatures, making them durable and reliable. However, until now, scientists have had trouble growing large, high-quality CsPbBr3 crystals with ferroelectric properties and ultralow dark current. This has limited the use of CsPbBr3 crystals in new technologies that could take advantage of their unique properties, such as optical switches, ultrasensitive detectors and advanced solar cells,” said Dr Rahman.

In the current paper, the team developed a novel method to grow these crystals near room temperature using a process called solvothermal synthesis. The technique involves using a special solution to dissolve the materials needed to form the crystals.

“One of the most exciting aspects of the method is that the crystals grown using this method show ferroelectric properties,” said Gokul Anilkumar, a PhD student and first author on the study.

“Ferroelectric materials have a special ability to maintain an electric polarization, which can be reversed by applying an electric field. This makes them very useful for various advanced technologies,” added Gokul.

“The ability to grow high-quality CsPbBr3 microcrystals is a major step forward in materials science. It paves the way for the development of next-generation optoelectronic devices, such as more efficient LEDs and ultra-sensitive sensors for light and X-ray or other radiation, which could transform how we use and generate energy,” said Dr Rahman.

The research received funding from the Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research and the Science and Engineering Research Board of the department of science and technology, Government of India.