A month after monsoon onset, PMC to conduct structural audit of civic schools

Almost a month after the onset of monsoon in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) initiated structural audits of its municipal school buildings to ensure the safety of students. However, the decision has drawn criticism from education activists and parents, who question the practicality of conducting these audits during the rainy season. Teachers at PMC schools report that poor infrastructure, such as broken classrooms, inadequate seating, leaking rooftops, and damaged toilets, has been a longstanding issue. (HT)

On June 24, PMC issued tenders amounting to ₹1 crore for conducting the structural audits of civic-run school buildings. However, activists argue that the audits should have been conducted ahead of the academic year, well before the monsoon season.

“Many students are already studying in unsafe and dilapidated buildings. Conducting audits now is too late,” said Kalpesh Yadav, a social activist.

“Without immediate repairs, the audit will remain merely a formality. This process should have started in January or February, with repairs completed before the academic year began,” Yadav added.

Civic activist Uddhav Galande also voiced concerns, citing the situation at Lokmanya Tilak Primary School in Ramwadi.

“The school’s principal has written several letters to the ward officers in Wadgaonsheri requesting repairs to ensure the safety of students. I, too, have raised this issue with the civic authorities, but no action has been taken,” Galande said.

Galande also pointed out the lack of a proper drainage system at the school, causing waterlogging on the premises.

“The school principal has reported water leakage in classrooms. The rooftop needs waterproofing or metal sheets,” he said.

PMC’s education department manages around 250 schools, including 180 dedicated school buildings across both older and newly merged areas. These schools serve nearly 100,000 students, most from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, with around 1,800 teachers.

“We have raised these concerns multiple times, but action from the civic authorities has been slow,” said a teacher from a PMC school.

Another teacher highlighted that schools in newly merged areas continue to suffer due to neglect.

“After the merger of villages, no additional funds or staff were allocated to these schools. Students are still grappling with poor facilities and unhygienic conditions,” he said.

Rohidas Gavhane, superintendent engineer of PMC’s building construction department, responded by saying, “We regularly carry out repairs as needed. The structural audit is a part of our ongoing efforts. Based on the audit, both short-term and long-term repairs will be planned.”

Gavhane maintained that repairs would begin immediately where necessary. “We don’t anticipate the monsoon affecting our work,” he added.

In a related initiative, PMC has allocated ₹3 crore to install CCTV cameras in all civic schools to enhance student safety and prevent vandalism. This move comes in response to growing complaints from parents and residents about antisocial elements creating disturbances on school premises.