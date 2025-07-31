AAI Pune launches free library for flyers at new terminal

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune on Tuesday launched a free library facility at the new terminal building of Pune International Airport. The facility aims to provide a serene and enriching space for flyers to engage in reading while waiting for their flights. The concept is part of AAI’s continued efforts to improve passenger amenities and offer a thoughtful value addition to airport experience. (HT)

The library, which has been set up in the waiting area of the terminal, currently features over 100 books across various genres, including fiction, non-fiction, travel, biographies, and regional literature. The concept is part of AAI’s continued efforts to improve passenger amenities and offer a thoughtful value addition to airport experience.

Speaking about the initiative, Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke said, “This is the first time a free library facility has been made available at Pune airport. Our aim is to provide passengers with a relaxing and productive way to spend their waiting time. We have started with more than 100 books, and based on the feedback and response from travellers, we plan to expand the collection. The idea is to create a welcoming atmosphere where reading becomes part of the travel experience.”

The library is open to all flyers, with no registration or charges involved. Passengers can simply pick up a book of their choice and read it while they wait. This move has already begun receiving appreciation from regular flyers and book lovers. Neha Kulkarni, a frequent flyer, said, “This is such a refreshing and thoughtful addition. Many times, flights get delayed or there’s a long wait, and instead of being glued to a screen, now we can relax with a book. I picked up a travel memoir today, and it instantly lifted my mood. I hope more airports across the country adopt this idea.”