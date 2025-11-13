ACB arrests 4 policemen in 5L bribery case

PUNE: The Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested four policemen, including the station incharge of Lohara police station in Dharashiv district, for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹5 lakh from a complainant. The accused - API Dyaneshwar Bhimraj Kukalare, 43, incharge of Lohara police station, constable Akash Bhosale, 32, Naik Arjun Tigade, 34, and assistant sub-inspector Nivrutti Baliram Bolke, 57 - were apprehended following a trap laid by ACB on November 11 at the farm of the complainant in Dharashiv district. (Shutterstock)

According to ACB officials, the accused allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh to avoid registering a criminal case against the complainant. As part of the deal, they also took a 10-tola gold bracelet from the complainant as ‘security’ until the payment was made in full.

Later, the accused allegedly took ₹4 lakh from the complainant’s brother, but demanded ₹5 lakh more from the complainant, who then filed a complaint with the ACB.

Following a detailed verification of the complaint between November 6-10, and subsequent interrogation of the accused, Bhosale and Bolke confessed to demanding ₹5 lakh from the complainant and taking a 10-tola gold bracelet from him.

The ACB also found out that API Kukalare had taken ₹3 lakh from the complainant’s brother and had asked him to pay another ₹2 lakh to Bhosale and Tigade. ACB officials then laid a trap and apprehended Tighade on Tuesday night while accepting a bribe of ₹2 lakh.

All four policemen have been booked under sections 7, 7A, and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. An ACB official said that investigation is underway to determine the extent of involvement of other officials, and whether similar other complaints exist against the accused.