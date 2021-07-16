ACB arrests PMC admin officer for accepting 50,000 bribe

An administrative officer posted at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was caught red handed accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Friday. According to the ACB, the accused identified as Shivaji Mormare is currently holding the post of an assistant administrative officer with the education department. He demanded ₹50,000 as bribe from the complainant to get the work.

The complainant approached the ACB and a trap was laid wherein he was arrested accepting the amount red-handed. The state (ACB) on June 14 had arrested the chief legal officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 for processing a file pertaining to transfer of development rights (TDR).

Idhate (56) was arrested by a team of the ACB while allegedly accepting the bribe from the complainant, who had moved an application for receiving TDR in the PMC limits. The ACB has appealed to the citizens to approach them in case where public servants were demanding bribe for official work.