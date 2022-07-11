ACB raids on Pune public health dept officials have increased in last 3 years
PUNE According to the Pune unit of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), in the last three years, the bureau has conducted 41 raids on public health department officials suspected of amassing disproportionate assets or demanding bribes. Raids have been carried out by the ACB on around 52 public health department officials in connection with complaints of disproportionate assets or demanding bribes. Most of the cases are under trial.
Raids worth Rs919,595 have been conducted in eight divisions across the state. In 2020, the Pune ACB carried out 16 raids wherein around 19 public health department officials were found guilty of demanding bribes to the tune of Rs441,195. In 2021, the ACB conducted 15 raids wherein 21 public health department officials were booked for demanding bribes to the tune of Rs395,900. As of 2022, ACB carried out 10 raids on 12 public health department officials for allegedly demanding bribes to the tune of Rs82,500.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, ACP P Patil said, “It is our duty to take cognisance of each and every case registered with us. We cannot segregate our raids targeting specific departments.” Patil further said that chances of complaints from specific departments have increased due to which their raids have increased.
Recently, the Pune unit of the Maharashtra ACB arrested Pune district civil surgeon and two others from the Aundh District hospital Pune for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from a private doctor. As per the complainant, Dr Madhav Bapurao Kankavale demanded Rs40,000 as bribe from the complainant to renew the license to run a sonography centre. The doctor filed a complaint against the accused at the ACB, Pune office. Senior officials from the ACB Pune said that as per the central and state government rules, the government doctors with designated posts could not charge money from people apart from the charges designated by the government. The ACB also appealed to people to come forward and approach them if anyone demands bribes.
Ludhiana: Woman, 2 aides booked for murder bid on daughter’s lover
A resident of Lopon village registered an FIR against The her mother and their aide for attempting to murder him of Lopon village, Samrala's lover's fiance, victim Rajinder Singh. The man suffered severe injuries in the attack. The victim Rajinder Singh of Lopon village, Samrala, said he was in a relationship with a woman in his village. They wanted to get married but the woman's parents were against the relationship. The FIR has been registered on the basis of the victim's statement.
GADVASU V-C receives academic leadership award
Vice-chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Dr Inderjeet Singh, received the academic leadership award at the India Animal Health Summit and Awards 2022. He was presented the leadership award for his exemplary contribution towards the growth and development of animal health and production. Parshottam Rupala, union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, inaugurated the maiden summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture at New Delhi.
Shinde govt’s decision to stay plans under DPDCs will be challenged in HC: Ajit Pawar
PUNE Newly-elected leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Ajit Pawar, on Sunday said that opposition parties are considering going to the high court (HC) over staying of disbursement of funds and implementation of various works under district planning and development committees (DPDCs) by the new government. Last week, the Eknath Shinde-led government stayed all funds sanctioned for various works since April 1 under the DPDCs until appointment of new guardian ministers.
Non-return on investment: Sahara Group’s retail wing in soup
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Sahara Q Shop Unique Products to return ₹1 lakh invested by a Ludhiana man along with ₹10,000 compensation. Subhash Kumar of Durgapuri, Ludhiana, had submitted his complaint against Sahara Q Shop Unique Products, Aliganj, Lucknow, through its director/managing director (opposite party 1), its Ludhiana city branch through its manager (OP2) and Harish Chander Patel, agent of the company (OP3).
Some people think they are born to rule, Shinde on Uddhav Thackeray
Speaking in Pandharpur on Sunday, Shinde launched veiled barbs at Uddhav Thackeray. “Some people think they are born to rule. I am not the one to have born with a golden spoon. They should have felt proud that a common man has assumed the chair,” Shinde said without naming Uddhav, who is struggling to retain cadre on his side after one of the biggest rebellion in party last month.
