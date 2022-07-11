ACB raids on Pune public health dept officials have increased in last 3 years

PUNE According to the Pune unit of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), in the last three years, the bureau has conducted 41 raids on public health department officials suspected of amassing disproportionate assets or demanding bribes. Raids have been carried out by the ACB on around 52 public health department officials in connection with complaints of disproportionate assets or demanding bribes. Most of the cases are under trial.

Raids worth Rs919,595 have been conducted in eight divisions across the state. In 2020, the Pune ACB carried out 16 raids wherein around 19 public health department officials were found guilty of demanding bribes to the tune of Rs441,195. In 2021, the ACB conducted 15 raids wherein 21 public health department officials were booked for demanding bribes to the tune of Rs395,900. As of 2022, ACB carried out 10 raids on 12 public health department officials for allegedly demanding bribes to the tune of Rs82,500.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, ACP P Patil said, “It is our duty to take cognisance of each and every case registered with us. We cannot segregate our raids targeting specific departments.” Patil further said that chances of complaints from specific departments have increased due to which their raids have increased.

Recently, the Pune unit of the Maharashtra ACB arrested Pune district civil surgeon and two others from the Aundh District hospital Pune for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from a private doctor. As per the complainant, Dr Madhav Bapurao Kankavale demanded Rs40,000 as bribe from the complainant to renew the license to run a sonography centre. The doctor filed a complaint against the accused at the ACB, Pune office. Senior officials from the ACB Pune said that as per the central and state government rules, the government doctors with designated posts could not charge money from people apart from the charges designated by the government. The ACB also appealed to people to come forward and approach them if anyone demands bribes.