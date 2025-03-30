Acquisition for Pandharpur corridor to begin in three months: Fadnavis

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that land and property acquisition for the Pandharpur corridor will begin within the next three months. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis being welcomed upon his arrival at Indapur, in Pune district. (@CMOMaharashtra)

During his visit to Pandharpur on Saturday, Fadnavis reviewed the progress of the project, which is inspired by prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the Ujjain Kashi Vishweshwar Corridor. He held a review meeting with key officials and stakeholders, assessing the draft plan and giving his approval for the next phase.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, “We have prepared a broad plan for the Pandharpur corridor, which includes property acquisition. Displaced residents will receive generous compensation—the highest ever compared to previous projects. Our approach will be transparent, and we will take people into confidence.”

The project has been facing resistance from some residents who fear their homes or commercial establishments will be taken for the project.

“The district administration has drafted a well-structured plan, and I have approved it. I have also directed officials to discuss the draft with public representatives and residents, ensuring clarity on what we are offering. Once this process is complete, land acquisition will begin,” he said.

Fadnavis emphasised that the acquisition process would be carried out transparently, with local participation, and that the work would commence within three months.

The chief minister also expressed satisfaction with the ongoing restoration of the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple. He assured that the majority of the work would be completed before Ashadhi Ekadashi, with the remaining tasks set to conclude afterward.

Transforming Pandharpur

The Pandharpur corridor aims to modernise the town’s infrastructure while preserving its spiritual and historical significance. The project is expected to improve connectivity, crowd management, and amenities for devotees visiting the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple, one of Maharashtra’s most revered pilgrimage sites.

Modelled after the Ujjain Kashi Vishweshwar Corridor, the initiative will introduce modern facilities, better access routes, and an enhanced spiritual ambiance while maintaining Pandharpur’s traditional character. It is also expected to boost religious tourism, stimulate the local economy, and generate employment.

Key developments under the project include widening pathways, creating open spaces, developing waiting areas, and improving sanitation facilities. These enhancements will benefit thousands of devotees who visit Pandharpur annually, especially during the Ashadhi and Kartiki Ekadashi yatras.