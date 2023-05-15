Actor Amol Kolhe alleges policeman asked for free tickets, threatened to stop play

Amol Kohle, a well-known actor and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP, has levelled serious allegations against a Pimpri Chinchwad police officer for threatening to halt a play based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj over free passes. The incident took place on Saturday. Amol Kohle has levelled serious allegations against a Pimpri Chinchwad police officer for threatening to halt a play based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj over free passes (HT FILE PHOTO)

The parliamentarian tweeted a video on Sunday where he is seen telling the audience, the show has got a very good response in Nashik, Aurangabad, Nipani, Kolhapur and Karad where police also supported the show. The Nasik police commissioner got tickets for 2,500 policemen and their families.

“I am here to share a sad incident regarding Pimpri-Chinchwad policeman and I am not going to disclose the name of the official. I am not against the policeman but against the mindset of demanding free passes. I am indebted to every parent who has come with their kids to watch and experience the show on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. These parents pay the tax from which the payment of police salaries is given,” he said.

“If a policeman asks for free passes and threatens to stop the play, then it tarnishes the image of our brave policemen who gave their lives during the 26/11 event and also during the Covid pandemic,” he said.

Kolhe further said, “Come on the stage and experience the painstaking efforts taken by the artistes for the play.”

The MP has demanded home minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into the matter.

Pimpri Chinchwad police chief Vinay Kumar Choubey was not available for comment.