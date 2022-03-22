Home / Cities / Pune News / Admin calls for a meet to decide on distribution of beds from COEP jumbo facility
pune news

Admin calls for a meet to decide on distribution of beds from COEP jumbo facility

PUNE Despite the jumbo hospital at College of Engineering Pune (COEP) ground being shut since March 1, the district administration is yet to take a call on how the machinery would be distributed among all the government authorities in the city
Set up at the initial cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75 crore in June 2020, when the city was facing shortage of beds, the jumbo facility at COEP ground, Shivajinagar had 800 beds- 600 oxygenated and 200 ICU bed (HT FILE PHOTO)
Set up at the initial cost of 75 crore in June 2020, when the city was facing shortage of beds, the jumbo facility at COEP ground, Shivajinagar had 800 beds- 600 oxygenated and 200 ICU bed (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 03:22 PM IST
Copy Link
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE Despite the jumbo hospital at College of Engineering Pune (COEP) ground being shut since March 1, the district administration is yet to take a call on how the machinery would be distributed among all the government authorities in the city.

Set up at the initial cost of 75 crore in June 2020, when the city was facing shortage of beds, the jumbo facility at COEP ground, Shivajinagar had 800 beds- 600 oxygenated and 200 ICU beds. The contract for the hospital ended on March 28.

The district administration has now called for a meeting on Monday along with representatives from the three governing authorities- Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural administration; to take a call on how the medical infrastructure would be distributed.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Since the beds and other medical infrastructure needs to be divided among PMC, PCMC and rural administration, the divisional commissioner has called in for a meeting on Monday to decide on this.”

According to a senior official, currently all the beds have been shifted to PMC’s New Baner hospital where all the machinery has been packed until a final decision is made.

The COEP Jumbo facility has been a post of controversy with a high case fatality rate during the second wave while also treating over 3,000 Covid-19 patients from August 2020 until February 2022 when it was finally shut down as it was no longer needed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out