AFMC launches community outreach screening in Kasurdi

The Armed Forces Medical College Pune (AFMC) departments of Community Medicine and Internal Medicine have launched a community outreach screening programme for multiple myeloma, cancers, and lifestyle diseases in its Kasurdi Rural Health Training Centre.

Lt Gen Narendra Kotwal, director and commandant, launched the initiative, which is part of Kasurdi’s ongoing primary healthcare activities. Maj Gen D Vivekanand, dean & dy commandant, AFMC and stakeholders of the panchayat were also present at the inauguration.

Dept of Community Medicine, AFMC has been running the Rural Health Training Centre at Kasurdi village for two decades. The dignitaries were briefed about the department’s activities in Kasurdi, which included entomological surveillance, the provision of safe and potable water, school health, and Anganwadi services. Lt Gen Narendra Kotwal, SM, VSM also interacted with school children.

This initiative reflects AFMC’s ongoing commitment to providing quality healthcare to the rural community at the grassroots level.