After Ajit Pawar’s challenge, Pawar sr praises Amol Kolhe

Days after Ajit Pawar publicly said that he would defeat the sitting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP from Shirur in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday praised Amol Kolhe for taking up farmers’ issues. Though the march was announced more than a week ago, it began after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar publicly said that he would defeat the sitting NCP MP from Shirur in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking in Pune on Saturday during the culmination of Kisan Aakrosh Morcha, Pawar senior thanked Kolhe for raising farmers’ plight which, according to the NCP chief, will resonate across India.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Today nobody is paying attention to farmer’s woes be it onion or Soyabin growers or milk producers. The government is not paying heed. In this situation, I thank Amol Kolhe for bringing this issue to the forefront. The news has gone across the nation. This is making farmers collectively aware,” Pawar said while addressing farmers in front of the Pune collectorate.

To press farmers’ demands, Shirur NCP MP Amol Kolhe and Supriya Sule along with other Maha Vikas Aghadi

(MVA) leaders led Kisan Aakrosh Morcha from Shivneri Fort -- the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The 100-kilometre-long march taken out in over four days concluded at the Collectorate office in Pune.

Though the march was announced more than a week ago, it began after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar publicly said that he would defeat the sitting NCP MP from Shirur in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.