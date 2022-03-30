After attack on staff, PMC continues mega drive at Dhanori to get rid of encroachment

PUNE After a mob of at least 150 persons attacked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff at Dhanori on Tuesday, the civic body deployed heavy force in the same locality and continued the anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday.

Anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “The PMC had started the drive two weeks ago to remove all encroachments. However, on Tuesday, hawkers assaulted our staff. Though we filed an FIR, we had cleared it with the administration, that the drive will continue despite the attack on PMC staff.”

‘On Wednesday, we began the anti-encroachment drive at 10 am in Dhanori where the staff was attacked. The drive continued till late evening. A total of 15 JCBs, 25 trucks, 250 workers,100 police officials and many senior officers were present on the site,” added Jagtap.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “The incident on Tuesday was not appreciated. Officers who were performing their duties and yet were attacked. I have personally spoken to the Pune police commissioner and have asked him to take strict action.”

Recently, the former mayors of Pune met the municipal commissioner and extended their support to remove the encroachments.

Former mayor Ankush Kakade said, “We supported the drive and asked the commissioner to continue it. Political leaders have some compulsions when they are ruling and were not able to continue the drive. Since the municipal commissioner is acting as an administrator, it is a good chance to get rid of encroachments and clear the footpaths for pedestrians.”

Meanwhile, the Republican party of India (Athwale) opposed the PMC drive on Wednesday. The leaders of the party met the commissioner and appealed to take action against builders instead of small traders.