After BJP leader Samarjeet Ghatge, Nana Kate likely to join NCP (SP)

After completing his mission to induct Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samarjeet Ghatge into Nationalist Congress Party (SP), Sharad Pawar may embark on another mission on Pimpri-Chinchwad which was in control of Ajit Pawar. Sharad Pawar was on three-day tour of Kolhapur district where he attended various programme and met those willing to join NCP (SP). During his visit, Ghatge joined NCP (SP). (HT FILE)

Pawar was on three-day tour of Kolhapur district where he attended various programme and met those willing to join NCP (SP). During his visit, Ghatge joined NCP (SP).

In Pimpri Chinchwad, some leaders including Nana Kate, who is close to Ajit Pawar are likely to join senior Pawar’s party.

Kate is currently with Ajit Pawar-led NCP and is keen to contest polls from Chinchwad assembly constituency, which is likely to go to the BJP in seat sharing formula.

Therefore, there are speculations that Kate may switch sides and join NCP (SP).

“It is a fact that I am keen to contest assembly polls from Chinchwad and I am going ahead as per the plan. There are speculations over I am being approached by NCP (SP). However, so far there is no truth in this,” said Kate.

Earlier in July, NCP led by Ajit Pawar suffered a major jolt after 25 leaders, including Pimpri-Chinchwad unit chief Ajit Gavhane, quit the party and joined the NCP(SP)

NCP (SP) leader said, many leaders close to Ajit Pawar are willing to join the NCP (SP) after Lok Sabha election results. During LS polls, Sharad Pawar led the party bagged eight of the 10 seats it contested, creating a positive atmosphere for the party.