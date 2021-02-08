After BMC extends closing time for hotels, Pune hoteliers demand similar extension

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) extended the timings of hotels, restaurants, and bars to 1am, a similar demand is being made by the hoteliers and bar owners in Pune.

The president of Pune hoteliers association has written to the city as well as district authorities to make this demand heard and has requested authorities to extend the timings of restaurants and bars to 1am as it was before pre-Covid time.

Currently, hotels, restaurants are allowed to be open until 11.30pm in Pune city.

“We have sent a mail to Pune mayor, Pune municipal commissioner and the district collector to demand an extension of timings until 1am on the lines of Mumbai. Earlier, we had a time limit until 1.30am for restaurants and bars. We haven’t received any response yet. I am seeking an appointment to meet authorities regarding this issue,” Ganesh Shetty, president of Pune restaurant and hoteliers association said.

Around 8,500 restaurants are associated with Pune hoteliers’ association

According to the order issued by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on October 24, 2020, timings were extended for bars and restaurants from 10pm to 11.30pm.

The Maharashtra government issued an order on January 29, 2021 extending the closing time of restaurants and bars to 1am. Following which, the BMC also issued an order on February 6, 2021 extending the closing timings of restaurants and bars in accordance with the state order.

After this development, a similar demand is echoing from Pune as well.

“We have to close the restaurant at 11.30pm now but we have to indulge in arguments with customers as we have to close the restaurants. We cannot accept customers after a certain time fearing police action. Our business is still allowed to be run at 50 per cent capacity but the business is increasing gradually after restaurants were allowed to be reopened after lockdown,” said Shetty.

Arun Shinde, a restaurant owner on Paud road also expressed the same opinion.

“There has been an increase in the number of customers. If customers come after 10.45pm we cannot accept them as we have to keep the restaurant’s closing timing in mind. This issue should be addressed.”

On asking whether PMC is also considering the extension of closing timings for restaurants, Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol said, “We will let you know when this decision is taken.”

Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar remained unavailable to respond.

Meanwhile, Manjushree Khardekar, corporator from Karvenagar area said that in accordance with the Covid precautions, closing timings of the restaurants could be extended.

“We have to remember that Covid-19 is still there. With proper enforcement of Covid protocols and law and order there shouldn’t be a problem with extending the closing timings of restaurants,” said Khardekar.