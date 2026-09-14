After DJ row, dhol-tasha groups push tradition

Pune - Mumbai, India - August 21, 2022: Devotees carry Parsiwada Cha Maharaja, idol of elephant-headed Hindu deity Lord Ganesha, during a procession with dhol tasha band ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Andheri, in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, August 21, 2022. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Amid the row over noise pollution during Ganeshotsav in Pune, the Dhol-Tasha Federation Maharashtra has urged Pathaks across the state to use this year’s celebrations to showcase traditional musical instruments, indigenous games, and cultural performances. The federation made the appeal at its executive committee meeting held on Sunday to discuss the participation of dhol-tasha groups in Ganesh idol arrival processions and programmes organised during the festival.

The federation has called on Pathaks to go beyond regular dhol-tasha performances and include traditional five-hand dhol presentations, lezim, flags, shield-and-sword displays, tipri and other traditional games. The federation has urged groups to undertake social initiatives such as blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, health camps and felicitation of talented musicians.

“We have appealed to dhol-tasha groups to make traditional art and culture an important part of Ganeshotsav celebrations. Along with dhol-tasha, Pathaks should showcase traditional instruments, five-hand dhol performances, lezim, flags, shield-and-sword displays, and tipri. This will help preserve and promote Maharashtra’s traditional art forms,” said Parag Thakur, president of the federation.