After DP Rd anti-encroachment drive, people run from pillar to post in search of new wedding venues
For Deepak Kambale and his family members, it was a shock when they got to know about the anti-encroachment drive carried out at the venue where his sister’s wedding was scheduled on Friday, April 22.
“We had booked Srushti Garden Lawns for my sister’s wedding on April 22 at 6 pm. All arrangements were complete, wedding cards were distributed amongst family and friends, and yesterday (on Wednesday), we got a call informing us about demolition action at the venue. We had to run from pillar to post to book another hall. Today (on Friday), we were able to book a small hall in Baner, and we informed our relatives and friends about the venue change,” said Deepak.
On Wednesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out a massive anti-encroachment drive at DP Road starting from Mhatre Bridge to Rajaram Bridge. The civic body claimed to have given prior notices to 76 property owners warning about the action, and along with 25 JCB, the drive started early morning from 7 am. Along with heavy police bandobast and PMC workers, action was taken against 68 properties, including wedding halls, hotels and shops along the DP road.
At Srushti Garden wedding lawns, everything was demolished, including the entrance gate, pandal, rooms, decoration, stage, offices and wedding-related materials.
“We got notice 24 hours before the drive. We have suffered losses of over ₹50 lakhs due to the action. The wedding season is underway, and we had bookings for the next 15 days,” said Kartiki Ghatge, manager at Srushti Garden lawns.
“ We already suffered due to a pandemic for the last two years, and now this drive has further impacted us,” said Ghatge.
Similar was the situation at the Gharkul Lawns wedding venue on the DP Road. Balaji Kale, manager at the venue, said, “When such action is taken at wedding halls or any other establishments, it affects a lot of people. There are more than 100 vendors, hundreds of families and people dependent on us. Once we get a booking for a wedding, we appoint people for food preparation, pandal workers and other vendors who contribute towards the event, and now all of them are affected.”
“We had a reception booking at the venue last night in the hall which was demolished in the drive, but as we had the lawns, we had to shift everything there at last movement and carry out the event,” he said.
Prabhanjan Pathak, who had done booking of Gharkul Lawns on June 2 for ‘Munj ceremony’ of his son, had come to look for the booking status. He said, “We had booked the hall for June 2. As it is rainy season in June, now we need to find another hall for the function.”
94 kg of nails removed from tree trunks during BMC’s decluttering drive
Mumbai: As part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's special drive to declutter the space around the basins of roadside trees of Mumbai, the civic body has removed 1,325 illegal billboards from tree branches, demolished unwanted concrete slabs from around 983 trees and removed 94 kg of nails affixed on tree trunks. Mumbai has around 30 lakh trees out of which around 2 lakh trees are on the roadside.
14-year-old boy dies after overspeeding in Bhiwandi
In a fatal accident, a 14-year-old boy lost his life and his 13-year-old friend was injured in Bhiwandi on Thursday morning after riding a sports bike, KTM 200 CC. He could not control his speed while riding and bumped into a dumper in front of him. The Nizampur police registered a case against the unknown person and are investigating the case. The deceased has been identified as Zaid Shaikh and the injured, Kaif Danish Siddhique.
13-year-old boy strangled to death by uncle in Diva; accused arrested
A 13-year-old boy was murdered by his uncle in Diva. Mumbra police arrested the accused and recovered the body from a public toilet that has not been in use for a long time. The accused claimed that the boy abused him in front of everyone and used to spit in front of his house everyday as he didn't like him. The accused was identified as Dashrath Gole (38) of Diva and the deceased, Rupesh Gole.
Officials take stock of preparations in Lucknow ahead of festivities
In view of upcoming festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, additional chief secretary Home Awanish Awasthi and additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar took stock of police and security preparations in the Old city area of Lucknow on Thursday. While Eid is likely to be celebrated on May 2 Akshay Tritiya falls on May 3. The CM had directed for restricted use of loudspeakers so that it did not cause inconvenience to others.
Members urge mosque managements in Pune to observe SC norms on loudspeakers
Members of Pune Muslim community on Thursday appealed to the mosque trustees and managements to abide by the Supreme Court guidelines related to playing loudspeakers at religious places. The community meeting took place at Azam Campus. As per data, Pune has 450 mosques and 90 per cent of them have valid loudspeaker permission from the government.
