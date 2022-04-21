After DP Rd anti-encroachment drive, people run from pillar to post in search of new wedding venues

For Deepak Kambale and his family members, it was a shock when they got to know about the anti-encroachment drive carried out at the venue where his sister’s wedding was scheduled on Friday, April 22.

“We had booked Srushti Garden Lawns for my sister’s wedding on April 22 at 6 pm. All arrangements were complete, wedding cards were distributed amongst family and friends, and yesterday (on Wednesday), we got a call informing us about demolition action at the venue. We had to run from pillar to post to book another hall. Today (on Friday), we were able to book a small hall in Baner, and we informed our relatives and friends about the venue change,” said Deepak.

On Wednesday, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out a massive anti-encroachment drive at DP Road starting from Mhatre Bridge to Rajaram Bridge. The civic body claimed to have given prior notices to 76 property owners warning about the action, and along with 25 JCB, the drive started early morning from 7 am. Along with heavy police bandobast and PMC workers, action was taken against 68 properties, including wedding halls, hotels and shops along the DP road.

At Srushti Garden wedding lawns, everything was demolished, including the entrance gate, pandal, rooms, decoration, stage, offices and wedding-related materials.

“We got notice 24 hours before the drive. We have suffered losses of over ₹50 lakhs due to the action. The wedding season is underway, and we had bookings for the next 15 days,” said Kartiki Ghatge, manager at Srushti Garden lawns.

“ We already suffered due to a pandemic for the last two years, and now this drive has further impacted us,” said Ghatge.

Similar was the situation at the Gharkul Lawns wedding venue on the DP Road. Balaji Kale, manager at the venue, said, “When such action is taken at wedding halls or any other establishments, it affects a lot of people. There are more than 100 vendors, hundreds of families and people dependent on us. Once we get a booking for a wedding, we appoint people for food preparation, pandal workers and other vendors who contribute towards the event, and now all of them are affected.”

“We had a reception booking at the venue last night in the hall which was demolished in the drive, but as we had the lawns, we had to shift everything there at last movement and carry out the event,” he said.

Prabhanjan Pathak, who had done booking of Gharkul Lawns on June 2 for ‘Munj ceremony’ of his son, had come to look for the booking status. He said, “We had booked the hall for June 2. As it is rainy season in June, now we need to find another hall for the function.”