After Nashik tragedy, hospitals begin audit of oxygen tanks in Pune

PUNE: A day after 24 Covid patients died as oxygen supply was disrupted due to leakage, the Pune Municipal Corporation started audit of medical oxygen supply systems installed at various hospitals in the city. HT in its Thursday edition has reported PMC instructing civic-run and private hospitals to inspect oxygen tanks and supply network and fix if there are any leakages.

Additional Municipal Commissioner, PMC, Rubal Agrawal also issued the written circular on Thursday to all hospitals. The circular mentioned, “All the private hospitals need to carry out safety audits of the storage tanks and pipelines with the help of third parties. After doing the audit, the hospital authorities need to submit the written reply to the Municipal Corporation.”

Following the order, Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Standing Committee chairman Hemant Rasne and Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar held a review meeting for oxygen supply and the safety of storage tanks.

A team of PMC health department officials also visited Dr Naidu hospital to conduct audit of oxygen storage tank and supply system.

Twenty-four Covid patients died of oxygen deprivation in Nashik as a fault in the tank’s valves caused the prescribed oxygen pressure to reduce, leading to oxygen deprivation. The hospital, a civic-run entity, was treating 157 Covid patients, of which 131 were on oxygen support and 15 were on ventilators.

With sudden increase in the demand of oxygen, many hospitals in Pune have installed jumbo oxygen storage tanks and pipelines to connect it to ICU and from there to oxygen beds in the hospital.

The city’s oxygen demand, according to PMC authorities, has went up to 300 metric tonnes per day. The Pune Municipal Corporation run hospitals require 42 metric tonne oxygen per day and rest is to other private hospitals.

Pune city has around 190 small and big hospitals treating Covid patients with allocated bed capacity of 10,991. The entire district has 475 Covid hospitals with 27,542 allocated beds.

After the Covid-19 surge, the local bodies like PMC and district administration have started erecting new Covid hospitals and the oxygen facilities.