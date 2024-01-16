After Qatar, SPPU to set up educational centres in other countries

PUNE: While it is common for foreign universities to set up educational centres in India, in a reverse trend, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will now set up educational centres in other countries like it did in Qatar. Countries such as Kazakhstan, Georgia and Nepal have been demanding that the university set up educational centres there. SPPU to set up educational centres in Kazakhstan, Georgia and Nepal. (HT FILE)

Professor Suresh Gosavi, SPPU vice-chancellor, said, “There is a large percentage of students from the country going abroad for higher education. Therefore, foreign universities are allowed to set up educational centres in India. The SPPU has started an educational centre in Qatar. After that, the university is thinking of expanding these international centres as there are demands from some other countries as well.”

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

“There has been a good response to the educational centre in Qatar and there have been several admissions this year. The SPPU has been requested to start educational centres in countries such as Kazakhstan, Georgia and Nepal. Accordingly, one or two countries have also been visited. Now after checking approval and other technical procedures, a decision will be taken to start educational centres in those countries,” he said.

Whereas courses such as Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Management, and Bachelor of Science (Physics) have been started this year at the Qatar centre. Plans are afoot to start the Biotechnology degree course from the next academic year. The idea is to bring the students of this course to Pune for three weeks through an educational project, as per the information shared by the SPPU administration.