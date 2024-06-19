After Sinhgad Rd, PMC now removes cables from stormwater lines in Kothrud 

Against the backdrop of waterlogging incidents reported a fortnight ago, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has continued with its action against illegally laid cables through the stormwater lines in many parts of the city. On Wednesday, the civic body pulled out more cables from using earth-moving machinery from stormwater lines near Kothrud depot, officials said. The action came within a week after PMC carried out a similar drive at Sinhgad Road, which the Hindustan Times had highlighted through a series of reports. During the June 8 rainfall, many spots in the city were seen waterlogged due to Optical Fibre Cables as they clogged the stormwater lines refusing water to recede. (HT PHOTO)

Additional Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj BP said, “Municipal Commissioner and I took the site visit for all the water logging spots in last three days and found that the cables are laid in the stormwater lines illegally. Instructions have been given to remove it immediately and accordingly, action is being taken.”

The additional commissioner said, “The stormwater lines are for water flow. No one is allowed to lay the cables through these lines. We had a meeting at PMC headquarters on Tuesday and have given necessary instructions for it.”

After PMC staff detected cables first on Sinhagad road, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last week approached police with a complaint application against an unknown person for laying optical fibre cables in stormwater lines.

Different parts of the city including Sinhagad road had faced water logging on the main road from PL Deshpande Garden to Ranka Jewellers shop. During a visit by drainage and road department officials, it was revealed that OFC cables laid down into Storm water lines by mobile and internet service providers blocked water flow and it came out on the road. After that, PMC immediately cut down some OFC cables on Sinhagad Road.

Following the waterlogging, Baramati MP Supriya Sule also visited the various parts of the city and raised the issue of cables laid in the stormwater lines obstructing the water flow.

Sule had met the PMC commissioner Rajendra Bhosale. Sule said, “It is sad that the cables are laid in the stormwater lines illegally. It was the administration’s responsibility to check it. It raised the question of what work administration done in the name of pre-monsoon works.”

Bhosale immediately instructed the PMC administration to take action against the cables.

After the municipal commissioner’s orders, the administration become awake and started the survey of it.