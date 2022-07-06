After social media post about retirement, IAS officer Daulat Desai clarifies he wants to pursue new things

Daulat Desai, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who gave a call about “no masks, no entry” during his stint at Kolhapur, resigned from the service and put up a long post on a social media platform on Monday stating it was “quite depressing to lie dumped in the backyard”.

Desai’s post led to various speculations about him being sidelined even after doing better job during previous postings.

The 2008-batch IAS officer working who was as joint director in the Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) in Maharashtra, later clarified saying he decided to quit because he did not want to wait till retirement age as he does not believe in that concept and wanted to “pursue something new”. The officer also clarified about the reference to a line from his post about feeling dumped in the backyard, saying he mentioned it as his previous posting at Kolhapur was a “happening place” while recent posting was “relatively quiet”.

The senior bureaucrat, before being transferred to MEDD, was the collector of Kolhapur and had handled the 2019 floods that ravaged the western Maharashtra district. His handling of floods was largely appreciated even as it caused huge damage to the agriculture and property.

In his post, Desai had said, “Amidst mixed feelings, I inform you all that I have resigned and voluntarily stepped out of the so-called steel frame, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS), leaving behind all that power, security, status and prestige! Though striving for good health is the instant driver of this decision, it was quite depressing to lie dumped in the backyard, that too after accomplishing most challenging tenure as Collector and District Magistrate Kolhapur,” said Desai in the post.

He said the civil service gave him tremendous exposure, recognition and opportunities to serve the people of the country.

“I was very fortunate to be one of the very few! It was a very satisfying and exciting journey full of surprises and successes,” the IAS officer said in his post adding that he never compromised if public interest was at stake.

“Always listened to the voices of weak and needy, ignoring vested interests of strong, established and powerful ones in the societal hierarchy. My hands trembled, but decisions didn’t. For that, sometimes I happily faced criticism from those disgruntled who were hurt. I did whatever I could within the framework of rules and regulations for the betterment of society,” he added. The bureaucrat said it’s time to shed the ‘aura’ of IAS and be a ‘common man’ and struggle in the outside world. “I am happy and fulfilled, No Regrets at all,” he wrote on the social media platform. (with agency inputs)