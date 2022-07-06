After social media post about retirement, IAS officer Daulat Desai clarifies he wants to pursue new things
Daulat Desai, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who gave a call about “no masks, no entry” during his stint at Kolhapur, resigned from the service and put up a long post on a social media platform on Monday stating it was “quite depressing to lie dumped in the backyard”.
Desai’s post led to various speculations about him being sidelined even after doing better job during previous postings.
The 2008-batch IAS officer working who was as joint director in the Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) in Maharashtra, later clarified saying he decided to quit because he did not want to wait till retirement age as he does not believe in that concept and wanted to “pursue something new”. The officer also clarified about the reference to a line from his post about feeling dumped in the backyard, saying he mentioned it as his previous posting at Kolhapur was a “happening place” while recent posting was “relatively quiet”.
The senior bureaucrat, before being transferred to MEDD, was the collector of Kolhapur and had handled the 2019 floods that ravaged the western Maharashtra district. His handling of floods was largely appreciated even as it caused huge damage to the agriculture and property.
In his post, Desai had said, “Amidst mixed feelings, I inform you all that I have resigned and voluntarily stepped out of the so-called steel frame, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS), leaving behind all that power, security, status and prestige! Though striving for good health is the instant driver of this decision, it was quite depressing to lie dumped in the backyard, that too after accomplishing most challenging tenure as Collector and District Magistrate Kolhapur,” said Desai in the post.
He said the civil service gave him tremendous exposure, recognition and opportunities to serve the people of the country.
“I was very fortunate to be one of the very few! It was a very satisfying and exciting journey full of surprises and successes,” the IAS officer said in his post adding that he never compromised if public interest was at stake.
“Always listened to the voices of weak and needy, ignoring vested interests of strong, established and powerful ones in the societal hierarchy. My hands trembled, but decisions didn’t. For that, sometimes I happily faced criticism from those disgruntled who were hurt. I did whatever I could within the framework of rules and regulations for the betterment of society,” he added. The bureaucrat said it’s time to shed the ‘aura’ of IAS and be a ‘common man’ and struggle in the outside world. “I am happy and fulfilled, No Regrets at all,” he wrote on the social media platform. (with agency inputs)
Prepare development plan for Lucknow on lines of Metropolitan Board: CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare a development plan for Lucknow on the lines of Metropolitan Board and increase jurisdiction of Lucknow Development Authority. Adityanath also instructed officials to start work on green corridor project in the next two months. “At present, more than 45 lakh population comes within the jurisdiction of the development authority,” said the CM. He instructed officials to appoint town planner in every development authority.
Six injured as miscreants hurl crude bombs, open fire in U.P.’s Prayagraj
At least six people were injured when some bike-borne miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs and opened fire on former general secretary of Allahabad University Students' Union Nirbhay Kumar Dwivedi andDwivedi'ss aides near Bade Hanuman Temple at Bandhwa late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. Senior superintendent of police Shailesh Kumar Pandey and superintendent of police, city, Dinesh Kumar Singh also reached the spot and got the injured admitted to the hospital.
Missing boy found murdered in Pune; three minors arrested
PUNE The Pune police on Tuesday said that personal enmity led to the murder of a 15-year-old boy, whose body was recovered near Avishkar Society Borhadewadi Moshi on Tuesday, a day after he went missing. Assistant police Inspector SS Panchal said that, during investigation it was found that, a group of six minors including the missing minor gathered near Avishkar Society in Moshi for a party. All of them fled the spot after the incident.
Complaints prompt PMC to invite another bid for cat sterilisation
After two failed attempts, Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to once again float a fresh tender for cat sterilisation project after the last year's plan did not take off due to the Covid situation. PMC's move comes after a series of complaints from residents about increased population of stray cats which, according to many, are a “menace”. According to officials, PMC would pay the agency Rs1,000 for each sterilisation.
Speaker starts disqualification process against 14 Sena MLAs
Mumbai A day after the Eknath Shinde-led faction and the BJP government won a clear majority in the floor test, Speaker Rahul Narwekar has started the disqualification process of 14 Shiv Sena MLAs for voting against the whip issued by the Shinde-led faction. Of the 55, 40 MLAs have sided with chief minister Ekanth Shinde.
