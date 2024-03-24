After three revised traffic plans, jams still rule Ganeshkhind Road

Implementation of three traffic diversion plans fails to curb bottlenecks at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Chowk on Ganeshkhind Road as construction of two-tier flyover by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is underway at the location. The construction of the double-decker flyover at SPPU Chowk prompted the authorities to divert traffic in November 2023. (HT PHOTO)

The latest traffic plan on the stretch was put in place from Friday with ban on heavy vehicles.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The construction of the double-decker flyover at SPPU Chowk prompted the authorities to divert traffic in November 2023. As the plan did not yield desired results, traffic movement was revised in February. Following public outcry, Pune’s newly appointed police commissioner Amitesh Kumar visited Ganeshkhind Road on February 29 and instructed the traffic police to make necessary road diversions for smooth vehicle flow.

Responding to the top cop’s directive, the traffic police made changes on March 4, but it proved ineffective, forcing the authorities to carry out yet another revised plan on March 22, the second in a month.

The ongoing construction of the Pune Metro Line-3 double-decker flyover at SPPU Chowk has narrowed the road on both sides causing persistent traffic jams. As per the latest traffic plan set in place from March 22, heavy vehicles have been banned on Ganeshkhind Road.

Vehicular movement

As per an order issued by the traffic police department on Friday, for vehicles going from SPPU Chowk to Ganeshkhind Road to Senapati Bapat Road, the right entry from Senapati Bapat Road Junction is closed and motorists should take U-turn in front of Cosmos Bank and take left turn at Senapati Bapat Road Junction.

The right-side entry at Range Hills corner has been closed for vehicles coming from Shivajinagar towards Range Hills on Ganeshkhind road. Motorists should take a U-turn in front of Cosmos Bank and take a left turn at Range Hills corner to take the alternate route.

As Aundh Road is closed, vehicles going from SPPU Chowk to Aundh, Sangvi, Dange Chowk should take Baner Road from SPPU Chowk and take a U-turn near Raj Bhavan to the varsity chowk and take a left turn to Aundh Road.

As Baner to SPPU Chowk Road is closed, motorists should take a left turn from the chowk, right turn at Pashan Road at Abhimanshree Junction and reach Baner Road.

Ban on heavy vehicles

Heavy vehicles on roads from Ganeshkhind Road Chafekar Chowk, Aundh Road Bremen Chowk, Baner Road Abhimanshree Chowk, Pashan Road Abhimanashree Chowk and Senapati Bapat Road to SPPU Chowk are banned.

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said three-wheeler pick-ups transporting vegetables, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, goods carriers, as well as dumpers, mixers, JCBs, road rollers, low-speed vehicles, and other vehicles are permitted between 8 am and 12 pm and 4 pm to 10 pm.