Ahead of monsoon, dug up roads in Pune pose threat to commuters
While the monsoon season begins by the first or second week of June every year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allowed the digging up of roads this time around. Many roads in the city have been dug up for various reasons including laying cables, footpath works, and drainage and water pipeline works. So much so that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has questioned the PMC about allowing road digging works at this time of the year and demanded that these works should not be allowed.
Typically, the PMC has stopped permitting the digging of roads in the month of June while demanding that all dug-up roads be reinstated by the end of May. Road digging works during the monsoon invite accidents and traffic jams. Keeping the same in mind, the PMC has only allowed essential road digging works during the rainy season.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “It is true that some roads have been dug up and digging works are going on. These are mainly the PMC sewage and water pipeline works. We have instructed all departments to finish the work by June 10 and reinstate the roads.
However, AAP convenor Vijay Kumbhar, said, “Many main roads like Bajirao road, Shivaji road and the internal roads have been dug up. The corporation is aware that road digging is not allowed during the monsoon. When the PMC itself used to warn various agencies against digging roads during the rainy season, how such works are going on?”
“Since the last few years, road digging works are going on throughout the year. Even newly-constructed roads are getting repeatedly dug up which is a waste of taxpayers’ money. If there is an accident during the rainy season due to road digging, AAP will ensure that the concerned contractor and PMC official/s get penalised for the same,” Kumbhar said.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics