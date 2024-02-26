AI integration enhances patient care: Dr T Dileep Kumar

Emphasizing the growing significance of artificial intelligence (AI) in nursing education, Dr T Dileep Kumar, president of the Indian Nursing Council said AI integration doesn’t threaten nursing Jobs but rather enhances patient care. Dr Kumar was speaking in the city at the ‘Tech-Health: Demystify and Accept Artificial Intelligence’ conference organised by Symbiosis College of Nursing, Symbiosis International Deemed University. The conference was held on Monday in collaboration with the Quality Assurance/Quality Management and Benchmarking (QMB) department under the mentorship of Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The conference was held on Monday in collaboration with the Quality Assurance/Quality Management and Benchmarking (QMB) department under the mentorship of Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, provost, faculty of medical and health Sciences, said the officials in their statement.

Grp Capt SA Raheem, cardiologist, Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune was the chief guest for the inaugural ceremony of the conference. The conference saw speakers bringing their unique expertise and insights to the forefront of discussions from ten different states and two universities in Japan. Among them were luminaries such as Padma Shri Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, Dr Arun Jamkar, professor of medical and health sciences, SIU and Shishir Vaidya from the national HRD network, Pune chapter.

Speaking at the occasion GP Capt SA Raheem delivered a concise overview of machine learning and deep learning, emphasizing their significance, while Dr Yeravdekar spoke on the importance of AI in healthcare in the future.