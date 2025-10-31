Ajit Pawar corners Murlidhar Mohol ahead of Olympic Association election

Pune: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has called on Union Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol to keep politics out of sports, as both gear up for the upcoming Maharashtra Olympic Association elections. Pawar, who has headed the association for three consecutive terms, faces a challenge from Mohol, fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The vote, set for November 2, will involve representatives from 22 sports bodies, including hockey, football, gymnastics, athletics, and archery. Mumbai, India - June 28, 2024: Dy CM & Finance minister Ajit Pawar along Deepak Keserkar shows budget bag before presenting the budget of 2024-2025, during monsoon session at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, June 28, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Mohol recently held a press conference, indirectly levelling allegations against Pawar. He said, “Though we respect Ajit Dada, many organisations under the Maharashtra Olympic Association have not submitted audit reports. Some ministers were also accused of pressuring voters.”

Reacting to Mohol’s comments, Pawar said, “It is inappropriate to bring politics into sports. Mohol represents the wrestling association. The Maharashtra Olympic Association provided ₹1 crore to his organisation, but the audit was never submitted. Should we call that corruption?”

Pawar added, “I have led the association for three terms. When I joined, we were seventh or eighth in medals; today, we rank number one. We provide better facilities and air travel for players.”

On allegations of ministerial pressure, Pawar said, “If we apply the same logic, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met various organisations in Mumbai, and some central leaders called voters. Does that count as voter pressure?”

Pawar warned Mohol that continued allegations would not go unanswered.