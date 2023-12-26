Ajit Pawar expresses displeasure over quality of infra projects at Manjari

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of work carried out at Manjari Budruk Railway Gate Flyover and the Mula-Mutha River Bridge. Pawar, along with Hadapsar Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Chetan Tupe, visited various development projects in Budruk area. (HT PHOTO)

He conveyed his disappointment to officials of the bridge contractor and the Public Works Department during an inspection of the two sites on Tuesday.

Pawar, along with Hadapsar Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Chetan Tupe, visited various development projects in Budruk area. The inspection began at 6:30 am with a visit to the water treatment plant at Lakshmi Colony to review the scheme at Manjari Budruk followed by the railway flyover at Gopalpatti and the bridge over the Mula-Mutha river.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, Public Works Department officer Amol Pawar, NCP state vice-president Suresh Ghule, constituency president Dr Shantanu Jagdale and other villagers accompanied Pawar. The inspection aimed to assess the progress of ongoing projects in Manjari area that merged with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in 2021.

Locals have raised concerns about the bridge’s construction quality and inadequate compensation for those who lost their land. Citizens have also reported frequent accidents on the bridge. Taking prompt action, Pawar instructed officials to expedite the completion of the projects.