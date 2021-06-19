Ajit Pawar has no moral right, says BJP leader after this video goes viral

A video of a massive crowd assembled for the inauguration of a new party office of the Nationalist Congress Party in Pune on Saturday went viral after news agency ANI shared it. Pune's guardian minister and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was reportedly present at the inauguration.

"If 8,000-10,000 people gather in an event then Ajit Pawar has no moral right to urge people to follow Covid guidelines. They filed FIR against other party leaders for flouting Covid norms. Action should be taken against them," BJP's Praveen Darekar, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, said to ANI.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Massive crowd was seen during the inauguration of the National Congress Party's office in Pune today. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was also present at the event. pic.twitter.com/UbSlQUQ5ei — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021





Pune was one of the worst-hit districts in India as far as Covid-19 active cases were concerned. Now, it is under level 2 of the state government's five-level unlocking plan. The weekend restriction is still continuing in Pune.

Ajit Pawar on Saturday held a meeting with Pune officials to review the Covid-19 situation of the district. Then briefing reporters about the meeting, he said people should not lower their guard against Covid-19. He also said that officials expressed concern over people heading to Mahabaleshwar, Lonavala and other tourist places in large numbers over the weekends, PTI reported.

"I don't understand why people are doing this. There is a need to take Covid-19 infection seriously. A lot of people have started going to tourist places out of the state; some go for trekking. If this continues, there will be no option but to quarantine people going out of the district for 15 days. We may have to issue such orders," he warned.

Pune is the home district of the NCP and the party’s president Sharad Pawar, but it did not have an office here. The new office is near the Pune Municipal Corporation headquarters, Congress Bhavan and the metro station near Dengle bridge.