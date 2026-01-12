PUNE: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday hit back at chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over remarks targeting him during the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) election campaign, saying he was only pointing out governance failures, not indulging in personal attacks. Ajit Pawar hits back at CM Fadnavis over Pimpri-Chinchwad poll remarks

Speaking at a press briefing in Pimpri after releasing the joint manifesto of the NCP and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Pawar said his criticism had intensified because civic elections were announced after a gap of nearly nine years. “I am not criticising the BJP. I am only highlighting mistakes in the PCMC. Pointing out mistakes is not criticism,” he said.

A day earlier, Fadnavis, without naming Pawar, had remarked at a rally that some leaders become vocal only when elections approach.

Pawar accused the BJP of corruption and poor governance during its control of the PCMC from 2017 to 2022, alleging that none of the 27 promises made by the party were fulfilled. On the issue of alleged irregularities in Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects, Pawar said he supported inquiries and demanded investigations into projects in areas such as Ravet and Bhosari. He also questioned who benefited from transferable development rights under the guise of SRA schemes and flagged cost escalations, citing a bridge project that allegedly rose from ₹70 lakh to ₹7 crore.

Unveiling seven key promises, Pawar announced a property tax waiver for houses up to 500 sq ft from April 1, 2026, cancellation of the controversial draft development plan, daily water supply, and free bus and metro travel. Other assurances include improved roads, pollution control, modern healthcare facilities, model schools, free tablets for students, and interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh for women completing skill training.

NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe and MLA Rohit Pawar were present at the manifesto launch. The PCMC elections are scheduled for January 15, 2026, with results on January 16.