Ajit Pawar hopeful of finalising seat-sharing in Mahayuti

Senior leaders from the Mahayuti, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) will begin the final discussion on seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Delhi today (Monday). The meeting which lasted for more than two hours late on Friday night at Shah's residence discussed accommodating few candidates by either of the alliance partner if the seat goes to ally, said a source from the BJP.

“Talks will be held in Delhi in the presence of senior BJP leaders to finalise the seat sharing formula. Possibly, tomorrow itself, the formula will be finalised,” Pawar said on Sunday on the sideline of an inauguration of a new terminal of Pune airport.

“We have sought considerable number of seats. The seat sharing will be done retaining the respect of each ally,” said Pawar.

Last week, chief minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Pawar held first round of talks with BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

