Ajit Pawar launches app to boost traffic management

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jun 15, 2025 05:32 AM IST

The app enables users to report traffic violations, accidents, congestion, pothole location, tree fall incidents and other issues by uploading photographs or videos

Pune: Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday launched the “PTR Traffic Cop” mobile application, a new initiative by the Pune City Police aimed at enhancing traffic monitoring and public participation in road safety.

The reports will help the traffic police take swift action, improve road discipline and safety. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The app enables users to report traffic violations, accidents, congestion, pothole location, tree fall incidents and other issues by uploading photographs or videos. The reports will help the traffic police take swift action, improve road discipline and safety.

“By using the app, people can inform various issues related to traffic,” said Pawar after the launch in Vidhan Bhavan.

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (East), said that necessary action will be taken within 48 hours of the issue raised by the app users.

The digital facility is available on Android devices, with an iOS version expected soon.

