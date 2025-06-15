Ajit Pawar launches Pune model schools, bats for AI in education 

Deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday inaugurated Pune model schools and model primary health centres at a program organised by the Pune Zilla Parishad at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch. Pawar stated that ₹ 1 lakh crore is being invested in education, from anganwadis to postgraduate institutions. (HT)

Addressing the gathering, Pawar said that in the face of evolving global challenges, it is crucial to blend traditional education with modern technology.

“Considering the rapidly changing world, we must combine traditional skills with modern approaches by integrating artificial intelligence into the education sector. Teachers must recognise their responsibility in shaping the new generation and work sincerely to deliver quality education,” he said.

Pawar stated that ₹1 lakh crore is being invested in education, from anganwadis to postgraduate institutions. He also highlighted Maharashtra’s recent MoU with the German state of Baden-Württemberg to promote skill development.

To preserve the Marathi language, the government has made it compulsory from Class 1 in English-medium schools. Pawar added that a new School Education Bhavan is under construction and will be inaugurated soon. The government is also mobilising corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds in partnership with NGOs and private companies to support educational development.

School education minister Dada Bhuse reiterated the government’s support for both students and teachers. He said efforts are underway to adapt the CBSE curriculum for Marathi-medium schools.

“We are developing a military-style curriculum from Class 1. In addition, we plan to increase scholarships and give students practical exposure through educational trips to forts, banks, and public infrastructure projects,” Bhuse said.

Deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council, Dr Neelam Gorhe, stressed the need to improve teaching quality.

“We must integrate Sustainable Development Goals, modern thinking, and technology into academics. Teachers should be equipped to prepare students for a new India,” she said.

As part of the initiative, Pawar also inaugurated a skills lab to promote vocational training and support teacher and instructor development, particularly in rural and remote areas.