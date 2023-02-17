Ajit Pawar refuses to counter Fadnavis’s claim

PUNE

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar refused to comment on Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s claim to have formed the government with Sharad Pawar’s support in 2019.

Pawar was in a city for a by-election campaign and on Thursday evening, he met media reporters, who posed questions about Fadnavis’ claims.

Pawar stated, “I stated unequivocally that this is a three-year-old incident. What’s the point of debating things that won’t make a difference in the lives of ordinary citizens?”

When pressed further about the issue, Pawar said, “I’m not going to say anything about it. Despite the fact that reporters are asking various questions, my response is not to comment on it.”

When asked about Vanchit Bahujan Vikas Aghadi’s support for an independent candidate in Chinchwad, Pawar said, “Vanchit Bahunan Aghadi had formed an alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT faction) rather than the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). If they are not yet a part of MVA, they are free to make any decision.”

He further added, “The local leadership of Vanchit Bahujan Vikas Aghadi recently supported the NCP candidate in Chinchwad, but state leadership Prakash Ambedkar made a decision that they must follow. Because Ambedkar is not a member of MVA, there is nothing to blame them for their decision to support an independent candidate.”