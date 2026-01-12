PUNE: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday responded sharply to criticism from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, saying that while Pawar prefers to speak, he believes in delivering work. ‘Ajit Pawar speaks, I work,’ says CM Fadnavis at Pune Vision interaction

During an interaction with Marathi actress Girija Oak in Pune, Fadnavis said, “Ajitdada talks, I work,” underscoring what he described as his government’s focus on performance rather than rhetoric.

The comment came amid rising political tensions between the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP ahead of the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation elections.

“We have decided to contest the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls independently. However, this was meant to be a friendly contest without targeting each other’s parties or leaders. I have maintained that restraint, but they seem to have lost patience,” Fadnavis said, suggesting that the pressure of the elections may be behind Pawar’s recent remarks.

Responding to a query on the feasibility of free metro travel, Fadnavis dismissed such announcements as election-time promises disconnected from reality. “When elections become difficult, such declarations are made. They have nothing to do with what is actually possible,” he said.

Fadnavis pointed out that the Pune Metro is not solely under the state government’s control. “The Centre is also a stakeholder. The metro’s chairman is a central government secretary, while the managing director is from the state. Fare decisions are taken by a statutory Fare Fixation Committee. Even if someone wants to offer concessions, they must explain who will bear the cost,” he said.

He added that Punekars do not expect freebies. “Pune residents are disciplined taxpayers. They stand in queues to pay taxes and electricity bills. What they want is a reliable and dependable transport system, not free rides,” he said.

The chief minister also criticised past planning decisions by previous local body administrations, referring to instances where newly built flyovers were later dismantled for metro work. “I don’t want to name anyone, but some flyover designs made no sense. Infrastructure must be planned with the future in mind,” he said.

Fadnavis said the government is working on integrated infrastructure corridors, including the Chakan–Shikrapur, Pune–Solapur and Pune–Nagar routes. “Roads, elevated roads and metro lines will be developed along a single corridor to avoid repeated disruptions,” he said.

He also took a swipe at Ajit Pawar over candidates with criminal backgrounds, warning that such candidates, even if elected, would face consequences. “Their place will be in jail, not in the Pune municipal corporation office,” Fadnavis said.

Without naming specific allegations, Fadnavis said political criticism intensifies during elections but added that voters ultimately judge leaders on their work.

His remarks are being seen as a pointed political retort amid escalating exchanges between BJP and NCP factions, even as both remain part of the ruling coalition. With civic polls approaching, campaign rhetoric in Pune is expected to intensify further.