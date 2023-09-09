Ajit Pawar to participate in roadshow at Sule’s constituency tomorrow

Pune: After Baramati, Beed and Pimpri-Chinchwad, supporters of deputy chief minister and rebel Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar have organised a road show in Pune city on Sunday morning to welcome his move to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena government. The NCP supporters with allegiance to Ajit conducted a meeting on Friday evening for preparation of the road show and finalised the route and participants. (HT PHOTO)

The road show will start from the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandir with Pawar performing aarti and end at Khed Shivapur toll plaza on Satara Road. The supporters will cover Khadakwasla assembly areas which is a part of Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Ajit’s cousin and Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule.

In the power tussle within the NCP, Sule has chosen to be with Pawar senior even as many within the party feels winning the 2024 Lok Sabha polls for Sule will not be easy without Ajit’s support.

Pradip Deshmukh, Pune city executive president, NCP Ajit Pawar faction, said, “Two months ago, Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Sena government. After his move that fulfilled wishes of workers, he is being welcomed in various cities. Recently, he got a huge response at Beed, Nashik, Baramati and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Though Pawar visited Pune city two to three times, he did not give us time. Now, as Ajit Pawar has given us time on Sunday morning, the road show has been planned.”

Last week, Pawar, along with his wife Sunetra and son Parth Pawar, held a three-hour-long road show at his hometown Baramati in a show of strength.

Deshmukh said, “After Pune’s road show, he would be welcomed at Satara, Karad and a public rally has been organised at Kolhapur on Sunday evening.”

Road show’s route would include Dagdusheth Ganesh Mandir, Shivaji Road, Swargate, Laxmi Naryana Chowk, Satara Road Vivekanand Statue, Dhankawadi, Katraj Garden, Narhe, Ambegaon, Navale Bridge and Khed Shivapur toll booth.